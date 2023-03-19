Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries ‘chicken’; headed home to Minnesota

Remember Kris Humphries? The former NBA star and ex-husband to Kim Kardashian has some delicious news for fans in his home state of Minnesota.
The baller is returning for THIS delicious reason… it turns out, he’s totally ‘chicken!’
Kris Humphries history
Kris Humphries, 38, was born in Minneapolis and has always been proud of where he’s from.
Despite being mocked by ex-wife Kim Kardashian for living in “Yee-haw Minnesota“, Humphries has always repped the 612, graduating from Hopkins High School and playing basketball for the UofMN before being drafted to the NBA.
Featured on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, turns out Kris (with a K, of course) isn’t just about basketball, he’s also invested in the restaurant industry, as well.
Currently, the baller and his family own Five Guys and Crisp & Green eateries across the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes.’
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Exciting news for chicken lovers, Humphries is headed back to open up a new restaurant concept the state hasn’t experienced before.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is a fast-casual chain that specializes in ‘Nashville hot chicken tenders,’ based in Los Angeles, with locations all across the US.
The menu includes other delicious items like kale slaw, mac & cheese, and chicken slider sandwiches. It also offers a variety of milkshakes.
Minnesota fans of ‘“Raising Cane’s” will appreciate the addition of spice to their chicken options. The menu format is similar, with a limited amount of poultry-only choices from level ‘no spice’ all the way up to ‘reaper.’
Humphries recently commented on his new venture, calling it “the best chicken ever.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken will be across from Ridgedale Center so you can grab a bite after you’ve worked up an appetite from a day of shopping.
