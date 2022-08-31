TEEN MOM YOUNG AND PREGNANT Kayla and Rachel’s leaked text messages

In our previous post we typed up all of the leaked group text messages between the cast members of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which is the source of a lot of the tension and drama in tonight’s episode. Rachel Beaver would eventually leave the group chat, but she continued the conversation with co-star Kayla Sessler, and that’s when things REALLY heated up!
Before I get to those text messages, I wanted to share a message from Rachel posted earlier today confirming that she is quitting the show:
My mental health is/will always be more important than money. Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom. This will be my last season & I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. 💕 It was fun while it lasted… With that being said, I will be going live more often after this season is over & making a new YouTube channel to vlog my real authentic life. ❤️ Thank you for all the support I’ve received while doing the show, I’m forever greatful [sic] 🙂
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been struggling to bring in viewers, and the show has reportedly been at risk of being canceled over the past two seasons. I assume Rachel’s departure means the show will not be back. The Beaver family ALWAYS brings a lot of drama, and they are consistently one of the most talked about online. As Rachel has stated, the commentary is often not positive, but for a reality show the mantra of “all publicity is good publicity” is usually true in regards to ratings. (See: Jenelle Evans.)
It will be interesting to see what MTV does. Perhaps they will go to their minor league farm system of 16 & Pregnant and promote another mom to replace Rachel (and potentially Madisen). Or maybe they will promote a couple moms from Triple A (Young and Pregnant) to the new major league show, Teen Mom: A New Chapter.
Meanwhile, let’s enjoy what could be some of the last drama between Rachel and her soon-to-be former co-star, Kayla Sessler! I will start with a gallery of screen shots of their conversation, then follow that up with an easy-to-read transcription.
KAYLA: You didn’t have to leave the chat… But I really didn’t appreciate the way you came at me at the end of that chat. We had such a good convo earlier. I was nothing but supportive to you. I told you if it’s too much on your mental health do not sign for another season. Tbh I do not give a f*** if you do the next season or not. However, this current season is not done, so for you to not want to finish strong with filming and do the work to promote this season is a huge f*** you to the rest of the cast who does appreciate this opportunity and want to make the best of it.
RACHEL: Really wasn’t trying to come off as rude at all, I just feel like if someone completely explains why they feel some type of way it should be understood and not took as if I’m “half assing” something. I’ve given a lot, already way too much to this show, and it’s not worth what they pay me. Yes I did say I may go to the reunion and may do another season, but that’s a maybe.. I still deeply feel how I feel about the show.
RACHEL: Also, the show barely gets ratings as it is. Any season it’s been promoted it keeps going down and that’s a proven fact.. I don’t think me less promoting it is changing much. And also, it’s hard to promote something you find so strongly is twisted. I’ve filmed everything I was supposed to and got like two more shoots left. So to say I’m not giving it my all is so incorrect. 😂 Me not going to a reunion where I’m most likely gonna fight Ashley anyway isn’t gonna do anything but bring the wrong attention. 🙃
RACHEL: Me going to the reunion is gonna probably bring bad attention that is * I’d only go to see my LA friends not even for the show, and that’s facts 🤷♀️ Just keeping it 💯
KAYLA: “If you’re interesting enough they’ll keep you.” Girl, bye. You know my spot is secure, don’t come for me. Or “if you don’t have a back up plan that’s on you.” I’m not the one doing $20 promotions. My finances are straight. You kept saying it’s not your job to help us keep our jobs — like, what? You think if you quit then Young and Pregnant is over? Don’t promote the show. Don’t come to LA. I honestly do not care anymore. But I do agree with Kaiya — if y’all don’t want to be on the show, get off so we can get cast mates who do want to put in 100% effort.
RACHEL: That’s honesty girl. If you guys are interesting without me and Madisen or us promoting, what you worried about? :/ I don’t know why you’re coming at me so harsh. LMFAO Because it’s not your decision at the end of the day. I mean I did quit. They still want me. Can’t help that. Take it up with them, not me. If you don’t like something I do and it has to do with your job, take it up with the boss not the co worker.
KAYLA: You think the show won’t be interesting without you and Madisen?? 😂
RACHEL: You don’t make any decisions, honestly, so quit being so bossy. 🙃 Farrah & Jenelle haven’t done sh*t in years and they got asked back. TF. You think MTV cares? Nah. Worry about your job. I’ll worry about mine.
RACHEL: [responding to Kayla’s comment above] Not what I said at all. You’re reaching. I said if it’s good without us why are you worried?! You’re the one coming at me when I done said I quit. 🤷♀️ If I don’t wanna promote, don’t come at me saying I’m half assing anything. Do your part, I’ll do mine. TF.
KAYLA: Nobody is worried. I was being nice to your stupid ass and telling you don’t quit cuz of some internet trolls. I felt bad for you. Y’all only want to quit cuz the internet came for you for how you did Ashley and y’all can’t take the heat. I literally told you: “If it’s best for your mental health, don’t sign up for another season.” So how am I worried about you quitting? PLEASE DO so we can get cast mates who actually want to be a part of this.
RACHEL: You’re the one that said what I do does affect your job. So why are you contradicting yourself saying that I think if we quit it’s over? 😂 I don’t think that. Never thought that… You made those words and I said I didn’t sign up for this for THIS to have to do with anyone else but my job.
RACHEL: You think I’m quitting over trolls when I’ve explained myself a number of times. It’s not support. You were straight up saying I’m half assing sh*t by not coming to a reunion that’s only gonna be negativity. 😂 That if I’m gonna quit, just quit. Assuming I haven’t. Like, you clearly don’t read, or just don’t understand, but it’s fine. Not my problem.
KAYLA: No, I said you half assing the rest of the season affects our job, meaning the season won’t be as good. You’re an idiot.
RACHEL: Someone’s mad asf at 3 am. LMAOOOOO. Not me though.
KAYLA: You were so bothered you left the I group chat 😂😂 Girl I can not. Please come to the reunion so Ashley can drag you. Since you’re claiming you want to fight her there.
RACHEL: Bothered? It’s called leaving toxicity. You’re legit cussing at me, calling me out of my name. You’re wack asf to be honest and need to grow up. 🙃 Claiming I want to fight her 😂😂 She said that. TF LMAOOO.
KAYLA: I was nothing but nice to you until you came for me in the group chat. Do not play victim right now.
RACHEL: Girl, just shut up. I was NEVER mean to you. Ever.
KAYLA: Read the group chat. You were hostile asl [sic?] for no reason.
RACHEL: When did I cuss at you or call you out of your name? I spoke my truth and you clearly can’t take it. TF. GTFO. 🤨 Never once was hostile. You came at me.
KAYLA: Rachel, imma leave it at this cuz you aren’t comprehending anything Kiaya or I were trying to tell you.
RACHEL: I’m just straight up. Sorry you like people lying and sugar coating and sucking your ass. Wrong b*tch. Because legit, I was NEVER hostile towards you.
KAYLA: Who TF lies and sugar coast and sucks my ass? 💀 The comment “if you’re interesting enough they’ll keep you” was hostile, as well as the other things I pointed out in my previous message ^^ Did you not read the comments from last season? I literally carried you on my mf back! But OK, if you think you weren’t disrespectful, cool. Imma leave it at this… I don’t f*** with you period, and PLEASE quit so we can get some girls on this show who actually want to be here.
RACHEL: I’m saying if I wouldn’t have said what I said I wouldn’t have been straight up. 🤨 I said nothing wrong to you but the truth and you’re acting out for what? 😂 I may stay just to piss you off. 🙃
RACHEL: B*TCH, how was I the 2nd most watched person last season? You’re funny. Wanna talk about my $20 promotion? Let’s talk about your $10 OnlyFans. 🤣🤣🤣 You have me so dead right now.
KAYLA: If you think you said nothing wrong to me you really must be delusional or just the crack idk. Stay on the show, go, I do not careeee. $20 promotion? Yes, I will talk about that. It’s hilarious. If you were smart you’d be making $1k + per story. And yes, boo, how about you subscribe? It’s literally only cute ass bikini pics, which I’ve made $50k+ from — and I have the receipts to prove that. What are you doing besides jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend living off them? Gooodddbyeee. I’ll see you in LA if your scary ass decides to come.
RACHEL: You don’t even know sh*t ab my life or what I make, and that’s what’s funny. But no one’s scared or pressed. You were the only one pressed and can’t take the fact someone was blunt with you. Acting like you run shit, LMFAO. Carrying me on your back? You’re seriously hilarious asf. And I could talk my sh*t on your ho ass, but I won’t say no more because, like I said, you the only one mad right now.
KAYLA: Nobody’s pressed, Rachel. You came at me disrespectfully in the group chat, then your scary ass left the chat before I could even respond. So I messaged you how I felt. Go ahead and talk your sh*t girl 🥰
RACHEL: I left because you were being mad weird trying to tell me what I should and shouldn’t do. I felt it was toxic and weird and left the chat. Then you texted me calling me out of my name. Going off, being weird again. I still haven’t said anything out of the way to you but the truth. You’ve came at me “hostile.” Literally, where am I insulting you? 🤨 Where am I bringing up your personal life? And what does my personal life have anything to do with you? You b*tches are so quick to flip and it’s wack asf. Like I said, STAY PRESSED ho.
KAYLA: I agreed with Kiaya. If that’s weird, so be it… I’ll be on the lookout for the fake tweet you and Madisen are about to make of me. ❤️
