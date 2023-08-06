90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise star Scott Wern has claimed that a stroke he suffered in 2022 has made it difficult for him to perform his job as a respiratory therapist. However, he still seems completely able to be hired as a respiratory therapist. Oh, and accept $19,000 in signing incentives before bailing on his employer!
According to a civil lawsuit filed in April of this year, Scott was offered the position of respiratory therapist at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida with a start date of April 5, 2023.
On March 22, 2023, Scott entered into a hiring incentive agreement that included the following perks for Scott, which are collectively referred to as “Hiring Incentive Payments” in the lawsuit:
• Relocation incentive of $7,500.
• Temporary housing allowance of $1,500 for his first three months of employment
• Sign-on incentive of $20,000, half of which was to be paid in his first pay period.
From the lawsuit:
Wern attended orientation and education for employment with Lee Health on April 5 and April 6, 2023.
On April 14, 2023, Wern picked up a check which included payment for his orientation / education in the amount of three hundred twenty-five dollars and 55/100 ($325.55) for orientation, three hundred and six dollars and 40/100 ($306.40) for education and the Hiring Incentive Payments in the amount of nineteen thousand dollars and 00/100 ($19,000.00).
Scott posted a photo on Instagram on April 6 showing off his new Lee Health uniform while at orientation (I assume).
The lawsuit continues: “However, after attending the two days of orientation and education and doing an additional 2 hours of off-site education and receiving his check, he did not come to work and Lee Health has been unable to contact him. On April 14, 2023, Wern deposited the check with the Hiring Incentive Payments.”
In the lawsuit, Lee Health demands Scott pay back $19,000, plus costs and fees. A default judgment was issued in favor of the plaintiff on June 28, 2023. That was followed by a final judgment in favor of the plaintiff on July 21, 2023. Scott was ordered to pay Lee Health $22,216.43, which includes costs and attorney’s fees.
Scott Wern filed for his fourth bankruptcy on July 26, 2023. The Chapter 7 filing requires that Scott list any “lawsuit, court action, or administrative proceeding” that he is a party in within one year prior to filing for bankruptcy.
Scott listed the Lee Health lawsuit in his filing, but indicated the case was “pending” at the time. In another section of the filing, Scott indicated Lee Health had a nonpriority unsecured claim against him in the amount of $19,000. Scott describes the debt as “Monies Loaned / Advanced.”
Scott announced on Instagram the day before he filed for bankruptcy that he was “hired as a Clinical Liaison at a new hospital in [the] Tampa Bay area.” It’s unclear if Scott’s new employer is aware of his previous ding-dong ditch hiring debacle.
Scott Wern eviction
In addition to the Lee Health lawsuit, Scott Wern also lists an eviction lawsuit in his 2023 Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. However, the eviction lawsuit appears to be for his son, also named Scott Wern, and daughter-in-law.
Scott’s son and daughter-in-law rented a home in Brooksdale, Florida with a lease that started on November 2, 2022. “Scott Wern” and the daughter-in-law were sued on February 27 for unpaid rent.
There was a voluntary dismissal on the case entered on March 27, 2023. Despite the dismissal, Scott indicates in his bankruptcy filing that the case is “pending.”
Scott states in the Chapter 7 documents that he has no codebtors and that he is the only debtor for an “unknown” dollar amount claim by the leasing company. The claim is described by Scott as a “deficiency balance.”
The eviction lawsuit includes “unknown occupant” as a third defendant. However, Scott doesn’t list the rental as an address in his bankruptcy filing, which requires that Scott list “all of the places you lived in the last 3 years.” Scott also indicates he does not rent his residence and he has no unexpired leases.
The signatures for Scott Wern from the lease agreement do not appear to match the signature of Scott Wern (from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise) on other legal documents.
A “Suggestion of Bankruptcy” was filed in the eviction case on July 26. The filing is simply stating for the record that Scott Wern (from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise) filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com