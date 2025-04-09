| |

PUMP RULES Ally Lewber says Lisa Vanderpump encouraged her to stay with James Kennedy following domestic violence arrest

ByAshley Marie

Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber told The Viall Files that reality matriarch Lisa Vanderpump called her after the domestic violence incident with then boyfriend James Kennedy and encouraged her to forgive him.

Keep reading to hear the tea straight from Ally…

James Kennedy domestic violence arrest

On Dec. 10, 2024, police arrested Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy on suspicion of domestic violence. Burbank Police Department responded to a report of a man and woman arguing at Kennedy’s home. The incident led to the reality star announcing that he was going to work on his sobriety and make ‘meaningful changes in [his] life.’ James had been sober for years prior but had returned to drinking after meeting Lewber.

Ally updated fans on her Instagram story January 22nd as to the nature of their confrontation saying that she never felt physically in danger, posting: ‘We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again. However, I was not physically hurt.’ The pair split after she had a ‘wake up call’ about his behavior.

I think it was more just walking on eggshells and feeling anxious about, when is his next blow-up going to be? And I didn’t even realize this really until I was out of the house for a while, but just how my nervous system just feels normal again. It was always kind of anxious of making sure that he doesn’t get upset. Monitoring someone’s behavior is not healthy – Lewber told PEOPLE

LVP’s call to Ally Lewber

It’s been four months since the December 2024 incident and Kennedy’s ex is just starting to speak out about the days leading up to, and following James’ arrest. One of the juiciest bombshells Ally dropped was on the April 9 episode of The Viall Files with Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

Discussed at (38:29), Lewber claims that Lisa Vanderpump encouraged her to stay with James Kennedy despite his alcoholic relapse and violent tendencies. Lewber outlines a call that LVP personally made to her two months after his arrest:

She was basically like ‘Ally he needs you. You’re really good together.’ [interviewer: she was basically asking you to stay with him?] Yeah… yeah. She was like ‘You should go travel with him to his shows this weekend’ and I was like ‘First of all, what shows? He’s cancelled right now.

Earlier in the clip she says that LVP ‘feels protective over [James] like a mother‘ and that she never really understood it.

Pump Rules fans are rightfully shocked, expressing their feelings on Twitter.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

PHOTOS How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had?
| | |

PHOTOS How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had?

ByJohn

How much plastic surgery has Stassi Schroeder had done? The Vanderpump Rules star has been up-front about several procedures–including, most recently, her breast reduction–but at least one prominent plastic surgeon believes there’s been more Stassi Schroeder plastic surgery than the 27-year-old acknowledges. Stassi herself revealed the breast reduction surgery–which she referred to more specifically as…

| | | | | | |

VIDEO PHOTOS Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in Lady Gaga’s G.U.Y. music video

ByAsa Hawks

Lady Gaga premiered her epic new music video for her ARTPOP single “G.U.Y.” (Girl Under You) last night and the 7+ minute mini-movie starred some familiar faces to Starcasm readers as most of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made the transition from Bravolebrities to Lady Gagavolebrities — including Giggy and Andy Cohen!

| | |

RHBH Why did Cedric Martinez move out of Lisa Vanderpump’s house?

ByStarcasm Staff

UPDATE: Click here to read more detailed information about why Cedric left, and the blackmail that followed. On the premiere season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills we were introduced to Lisa Vanderpump’s houseguest Cedric Martinez, who has been living with Lisa and her husband Ken for about a year; and has been receiving different…

VIDEO First look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dramatic reunion
| | | | | |

VIDEO First look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dramatic reunion

ByJessica Bradford

The current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been explosive. While the season may have begun a bit slow, it’s definitely ending with the speed of a freight train. Kim has suddenly found her voice and isn’t afraid to use it while Brandi has added two new skills to her resume: throwing wine in Eileen’s…

Lisa Vanderpump Kyle Richards Gretchen Rossi and Camille Grammer Christmas party
| | | | | |

PHOTOS Kyle Richards throws a multi-city Housewives Christmas party

ByAsa Hawks

On the fifth day of Christmas Kyle Richards gave to us…

Five housewives a-partying!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star threw a Christmas bash this weekend at her Beverly Hills home and invited close to 200 guests, including fellow Beverly Hills cast mates Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer and “friend of the Housewives” Dana Wilkey as well as NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gretchen Rossi from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Keep reading to see the festive photos and find out which two Bravolebrities not listed above stole the show!

| | | | | | | | | |

Ryan Seacrest’s “Who’s Your Favorite Housewife?” tournament down to 10!

ByAsa Hawks

It’s only February 22 but for fans of The Real Housewives it is already March Madness! Ryan Seacrest has been running a “Who’s Your Favorite Housewife?” tournament and the field is down to the Terrific Ten! We wanted to make sure Starcasm readers’ voices were heard so we’re sharing the poll with you. Keep reading to cast your vote (Voting is only open through Monday at 11:59PM), check out the current standings, and find out which franchise surprisingly had no finalists!