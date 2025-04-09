PUMP RULES Ally Lewber says Lisa Vanderpump encouraged her to stay with James Kennedy following domestic violence arrest

Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber told The Viall Files that reality matriarch Lisa Vanderpump called her after the domestic violence incident with then boyfriend James Kennedy and encouraged her to forgive him.

James Kennedy domestic violence arrest

On Dec. 10, 2024, police arrested Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy on suspicion of domestic violence. Burbank Police Department responded to a report of a man and woman arguing at Kennedy’s home. The incident led to the reality star announcing that he was going to work on his sobriety and make ‘meaningful changes in [his] life.’ James had been sober for years prior but had returned to drinking after meeting Lewber.

Ally updated fans on her Instagram story January 22nd as to the nature of their confrontation saying that she never felt physically in danger, posting: ‘We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again. However, I was not physically hurt.’ The pair split after she had a ‘wake up call’ about his behavior.

I think it was more just walking on eggshells and feeling anxious about, when is his next blow-up going to be? And I didn’t even realize this really until I was out of the house for a while, but just how my nervous system just feels normal again. It was always kind of anxious of making sure that he doesn’t get upset. Monitoring someone’s behavior is not healthy – Lewber told PEOPLE

LVP’s call to Ally Lewber

It’s been four months since the December 2024 incident and Kennedy’s ex is just starting to speak out about the days leading up to, and following James’ arrest. One of the juiciest bombshells Ally dropped was on the April 9 episode of The Viall Files with Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

Discussed at (38:29), Lewber claims that Lisa Vanderpump encouraged her to stay with James Kennedy despite his alcoholic relapse and violent tendencies. Lewber outlines a call that LVP personally made to her two months after his arrest:

She was basically like ‘Ally he needs you. You’re really good together.’ [interviewer: she was basically asking you to stay with him?] Yeah… yeah. She was like ‘You should go travel with him to his shows this weekend’ and I was like ‘First of all, what shows? He’s cancelled right now.

Ally says LVP called her after the domestic violence incident with James and encouraged her to stay with him.

Earlier in the clip she says that LVP ‘feels protective over [James] like a mother‘ and that she never really understood it.

Pump Rules fans are rightfully shocked, expressing their feelings on Twitter.

