Behind the scenes of Jill Dillard’s scandalous Duggar tell-all memoir

Jill Dillard from 19 Kids and Counting has a tell-all memoir coming out soon. Th reality star posted behind the scenes on her social media.
Keep reading to see the photoshoot, writing process, and first time Dillard saw her book cover…
19 Kids and Counting
19 Kids and Counting was a TLC reality show that followed the supersized Duggar family for 7 seasons. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had 19 children who grew up on camera – many of whom also shared their adult lives on the program.
Jill Duggar (now Dillard) is the 4th Duggar child and was the first Duggar daughter to get married on television. She was also part of the spin off program Counting On, which ran for an additional 11 seasons.
Blowing the whistle on the Duggars
Earlier this year Dillard, her husband and her cousin Amy participated in a docuseries that exposed the ‘shady’ side of the Duggar family.
Lifting the veil off of the Institute in Basic Life Principles and its homeschool counterpart the Advanced Training Institute.
Jill Duggar Dillard gives an update on something the #CountingOn women rarely discuss… working outside the home. https://t.co/wMoKVJtsp8
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 24, 2023
In Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill speaks out against her parents and her upbringing, making accusations that the conservative Christian philosophy operates like a cult.
Jill Duggar Dillard memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard is following in sister Jinger Vuolo’s footsteps and releasing a tell-all memoir. Jinger’s Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear was a New York Times best seller when it was released in January 2023.
#CountingOn Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are making California their permanent home as they drop $830,000 on a house just outside of Los Angeles! Check out video and photos of the Vuolos' new digs! https://t.co/xaICGaAYS3
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 12, 2022
Dillard’s book is expected to be a little more scathing, however, as she has been much more vocal speaking out against her parents way of doing things.
In a bold move, Jill has included a photo of her family on the cover of Counting the Cost . To us, that seems like she’s coming out swinging.
The reality star and her husband Derrick Dillard took us behind the scenes of her book, including video if their photoshoot for the cover and their live reaction to seeing the memoir in person for the first time.
Jill’s memoir is set to be released September 12th, 2023.
