Britney Spears took to her YouTube channel to finally speak out about the time the was forcibly hospitalized by 10 police officers while she was in her L.A. home. The story that hit the media was that she had locked herself in a room with one of her children and had refused to hand him over to his father Kevin Federline. In the audio, Britney opens up about this experience for the very first time.
Britney says that the day that this happened her mother had told her that someone was coming to see her, and she took that to mean maybe a lawyer. Then she heard the helicopters.
A 5150 order was signed by an L.A. County Superior Court judge to have her forcibly held for 72 hours. This is only supposed to be done if a person poses a threat to themselves or others, but Britney maintains that she had done nothing to warrant this. She also says she was completely sober.
Britney says she was hospitalized for two weeks, which “traumatized” her out of her mind. After that, she went right back to work on a guest spot on How I Met Your Mother and her Circus album.
She says she was controlled in every way and had to do what she was told. She was also told she was fat every day. “I never remember feeling so demoralized and they made me feel like nothing,” she says.
Britney says she went along with the control because she was scared and had no idea why she had been hospitalized and put under a conservatorship because she says “I didn’t do anything.”
After that Britney couldn’t drink, couldn’t spend money, couldn’t drive, couldn’t do anything but work for years. At one point Britney’s dad Jamie claimed her own identity by declaring “I am Britney Spears.”
Photo