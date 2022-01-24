In real-time RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen is under fire for racist and inflammatory social media posts she made in 2020. On the episode that aired Sunday night (January 23, 2022,) Jennie revealed more problematic behavior. She said she has such severe anger issues that she once broke her husband Duy Tran’s ribs while throwing things at him.
Jennie shared this information while talking about her tension with Mary Cosby. Jennie was angry at Mary because she made racially-charged remarks about Jennie’s appearance by saying she liked her “slanted eyes” and yellow skin. Mary has insisted that her intent was not racist. Jennie has displayed similar racially insensitive behavior towards black people by posting anti-BLM memes and other offensive posts on Facebook, but this information wasn’t known when the show was airing. Jennie has addressed her posts by saying she thought that she was speaking out against violence, but has since learned that her posts have hurt people.
“I have anger issues,” Jennie said in a confessional interview about how she hurt her husband “For a whole year, I went to anger management because I can’t control my temper. One night, I keep throwing **t at my husband and I actually broke his ribs.” Broken ribs are extremely painful and can take about six weeks to heal, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Jennie was acknowledging her anger issues in an attempt to not let them flair up with Mary Cosby during a Mother’s Day cast trip to Zion National Park. During one tense morning, Mary Cosby said that Jennie didn’t “matter” to her and refused to acknowledge her existence. Mary later apologized for saying Jennie didn’t matter and said that it wasn’t personal, she just doesn’t allow new people into her life.
Jennie said that her anger management classes taught her that the first step is to let things go, so she decided to let things go with Mary and make sure they get along while on their girls’ trip.