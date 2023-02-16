RHOSLC How to track Jen Shah in prison using inmate registration number

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is headed to prison!
Shah, 49, was sentenced to 78 months after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. You can track the inmate through the system with her registration number below.
Jen Shah pleads guilty
Even though most of the second and third seasons of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City center around Jen and her friends maintaining her innocence, Shah eventually ended up pleading guilty to some pretty heinous crimes.
Shah was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after her telemarketing business was busted for exploiting the sick and elderly.
The scam she was running defrauded her clients out of thousands of dollars, a stunning tale documented by Hulu in The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.
Does Shah show remorse? According to her lawyer, she does:
Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes
Jen Shah’s inmate registration number
According to attorney Ronald Richards, we are able to track Shah’s every move through the prison system using inmate registration number 37357-509.
To use the number to follow Shah, visit the website https://www.bop.gov/inmateloc/ and search for number 37357-509.
Right now the listing only says that she’s a 49 year old Asian female, but once she surrenders in the next 24 hours, the page will update with much more information including the prison system she is staying in, and an update to the amount of time on her sentence.
You will also be able to use the website to send the reality star letters in prison, though we don’t necessarily advocate giving her your personal information.
