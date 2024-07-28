Why doesn’t Gino want to have sex with Jasmine? 90 DAY FIANCE TELL ALL

For the first time in 90 Day Fiancé history, the Tell All include a footage of all of the cast members living in a house together.

A preview of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All: No Limits for Happily Ever After dropped Friday and featured most of the cast showing up to the house and starting to mingle together.

Jasmine introduced the first topic to chew on by telling Patrick and Thais that she didn’t want Gino to sleep in her bed unless he had sex with her.

Jasmine and Gino’s intimacy problems have been an open topic for a while, but it immediately became the main source of intrigue as the guests poured into the New Jersey mansion that looks suited for Teresa Giudice.

When they were picking rooms, Jasmine told Gino he needed to pick his own room and Gino told Patrick and Thais that they weren’t sleeping in the same room at home.

Patrick pointed on the suite they were in had a couch. Jasmine then offered Gino an ultimatum: He couldn’t sleep in the bed with her unless they had sex. Gino says he

To the camera, Patrick questions what’s going on. “I’ve got to talk to Gino,” he says. “Honestly it sounds like Jasmine just wants to get banged. Why isn’t he banging her out?”

“If I had to have sex with Thais so I could sleep in the same bed with her, woe is me, I’d have sex with her. I mean, come on?” Patrick says sarcastically.

Later, Gino’s lack of a sex life becomes the talk of the men when they get together. Gino opened up to the guys about how his married life “hasn’t been all roses.” He also told Kobe that there hasn’t been much of a sex life despite being married almost a year at that point.

Kobe can’t believe this! Then, Manuel come to the conversation while Patrick points out that he’s never been in a relationship where he wasn’t enthusiastic about having sex when the woman wants to. Patrick even says fighting would not deter him.

Gino gives a clue to his dead bedroom

Gino says he used to be more like Patrick in his past relationships, and didn’t have a problem at all. This time, it’s different.

“But now the yelling and fighting gets to you?” Patrick asks.

Gino replied that he had never experienced this level of yelling and fighting in his other relationships. “Not even close!” he says.

Jasmine has other reasons for why they don’t have sex

According to Jasmine, their bedroom problems are related to Gino’s p0rn addiction.

Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

If you’ve been keeping up with Jasmine and Gino, it’s hard not to notice that it appears that all of their problems have proven to be too much!

A brand new show is coming to the 90 Day Fiancé universe!

Shabooty has confirmed that a 90 Day Fiancé House show is in the works where both old and new people from the 90 Day Fiancé will live together. Statler, from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way seasons 5 & 6, has been very vocal on social media claiming this to be her idea.

I dropped major show tea on Instagram in case ya missed it! #90dayfiance ☕️☕️☕️ The comments section on IG is crazy with Tyray looking to join, and Statler looking to sue! 👀 pic.twitter.com/qwYuxkRrzI — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) July 28, 2024

Ever wonder what Gino looks like without his hat? CLICK HERE!











