16 & PREGNANT Autumn Crittendon funeral GoFundMe launched by her sister

16 and Pregnant Season 5 mom Autumn Oxley (formerly Autumn Crittendon) passed away unexpectedly on July 20. Autumn was only 27 years old and she left three small children behind.

Autumn’s older sister, Misty Crittendon, shared the news of Autumn’s passing on Facebook with a very lengthy, very emotional tribute on Facebook soon after Autumn passed away.

On Tuesday, Misty revealed she was working on a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses and more. That campaign was launched on Wednesday.

Misty has set a goal of $15,000, and she shared the following message in the description:

July 20th our world crashed.. As my sweet beautiful baby sister, who was pretty much my twin, my mother’s and stepfather’s youngest daughter, our two nephews, niece, my son, our two older sisters, and our oldest sister’s son, her children’s father.. Went to be with her father at the tender age of 27. She was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who will never be forgotten. To say it was unexpected was an understatement. It is and has been excruciatingly painful, to say the least. We aren’t ones to ask for help, but we truly need it. As the cost of living is ridiculous, the cost of a funeral and services and such, we are asking for donations. We also have a cashapp and venmo we are accepting donations through as well. I will list them below. I also ask that you keep in mind we have 3 small children. Who we are more than happy to have, but also need things. I’d like to make special bears and blankets among other things with their mother’s voice and pictures. So any money left over from the cost of laying our sweet baby to rest, will go to helping with the children she left with us. Such as school supplies, clothing, etc. This is extremely painful to type, or even say “funeral” “to rest” so I hope this explains it all well enough where you may understand. Thank you for your donations, kind words, well wishes, etc.

(Visit the GoFundMe campaign for Cash App and Venmo IDs.)

After the campaign was live for a couple days, Misty returned to Facebook and shared a tearful video message thanking everyone for their support and kind words.

“Thank you all so very much,” Misty wrote in the caption. “We are so grateful and I know Autumn Oxley is so proud of how much love and support is pouring at this time. I cannot express my gratitude enough. I know Autumn thanks each and everyone of you as well 💙.”

How did Autumn Crittendon die?

Misty previously shared a Facebook post with accusations in regards to Autumn’s passing, but that post was later deleted. “I will ask that you do not speak on her name or what has happened as it is not fully clear,” Misty wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “Once it is, I WILL make a statement and WILL fight for the justice she, our children, mother and father, and family deserve.”

TMZ spoke with a source who provided some details about Autumn’s passing:

We’re told Autumn passed away Saturday at a home she was living at with her kids, her mom and her stepdad in Henrico County, Virginia. Our sources say her stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom, and that paramedics arrived and attempted to render CPR. Unfortunately, those life-saving efforts were unsuccessful — and in terms of what may have caused this, we’re told the family still doesn’t know for sure. However, we are told that Autumn had been sick and was complaining of heartburn of late and expressed interest in seeing a doctor.

Autumn was reportedly also diabetic and having issues with her kidneys and blood pressure.

“Henrico County PD are currently classifying the incident as a death investigation and are working with the medical examiner to determine the exact cause and manner,” TMZ reported.

