90 DAY FIANCÉ Did Larissa get married? Who is her husband Zac?

It appears congratulations are in order for “The Queen” of 90 Day Fiancé! Larissa dos Santos Lima shared a gallery of photos over the weekend that look to be wedding photos!

“We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas,” Larissa captioned the gallery (included below). “After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey.”

Larissa concluded her caption with this string of emoji and hash tags: ♾️🙏🏼🤍👰🏻‍♀️🧑🏼‍🌾🥂 #confidentiallicense #happy

Here’s the Instagram photo gallery shared by Larissa:

Did Larissa get married?

Larissa hash tagged her post with #confidentiallicense. A quick search of Clark County, Nevada marriage licenses reveals no results for Larissa or her new boo.

According to the Clark County website, “marriage records in Nevada are public documents and cannot be made confidential or sealed.” Does that mean Larissa faked her wedding?

Confidential marriage licenses are an option in California, and the state line is not that far from Las Vegas. Plus, it appears Larissa’s husband lived in California prior to moving to Las Vegas, so that lines up as well.

In summary, it is entirely possible that Larissa got married in California (or another state)! Perhaps internet sleuths will be able to find the location of the small wedding venue in the photos? (Starcasm tried and failed.)

Who is Larissa’s husband?

Larissa has not shared any information publicly about her new husband. However, it is possible to put together some information based on the photos shared by Larissa and other details available online.

Larissa’s husband is Zachary (goes by Zac) and he is a member of the P!ssed Off B@stards of Bloomington (P.O.B.O.B.) Motorcycle Club. POBOB is one of the oldest motorcycle clubs and has a very storied history. From Wikipedia:

The P*ssed Off B*stards of Bloomington (POBOB) is a motorcycle club that, in 1947, along with the Boozefighters and the Market Street Commandos, participated in the highly publicized Hollister riot, later immortalized on the film as The Wild One (1953). …One former P*ssed off B*stards member, Otto Friedli, is credited with founding the Hells Angels in Fontana after breaking from the POBOB over a feud with a rival gang.

Zac is wearing his POBOB jacket in the wedding photos, which does make sense. You can tell from the patches that Zac is part of the Henderson chapter and has the nickname “Wingman.”

You can see Larissa and Zac having fun at the Las Vegas POBOB clubhouse in this photo:



Larissa and Zac are wearing their wedding attire in the photo, which was posted before the wedding photo gallery. It’s unclear what the exact timeline was.

Zac is a bit of an adrenaline junkie, as evidenced by his fondness for motorcycles, off-roading, skydiving, dating Larissa and more.

Just prior to getting married, Larissa and Zac got tattoos of each other’s names.

https://x.com/starcasm/status/1814887555822743715

However, that isn’t Zac’s first tat! Check out the elaborate tattoo he got on his back earlier this year:

Starcasm is looking into Zac a little more, and we will be sure to update when we have more information!

Meanwhile… CONGRATULATIONS to Larissa and Zac!

