BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Photos of Gino without a hat and with hair!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo and Frosty the Snowman have at least one thing in common: you won’t see either of them without a hat!
“I started wearing a hat, I don’t know how many years ago, because I have lost my hair over time,” Gino explains to producers after refusing to remove his ball cap during an interview segment.
“When I don’t have a hat on, I feel like I’m naked or something,” Gino continues.
Being without a hat isn’t entirely like being naked for Gino. He admits that he has sent his Panamanian girlfriend Jasmine naked videos, but she still hasn’t seen his bare scalp.
“Jasmine knows about my hair and stuff — or the hair I don’t have — but in video chat, you know, I always have my hat on because I prefer how I look with the hat on.”
Surely Gino will pull back on his “hat all the time” policy when he meets Jasmine in Panama City, right?
“I’m packing three of my favorite hats and I’ve already told her, ‘I’ll be wearing my hat always, except when I’m sleeping.'”
So, it seems Jasmine will finally get a peek at Gino’s noggin once he goes to sleep.
Gino with hair
It’s unclear if Before the 90 Days viewers will ever get to see Gino’s bald head, but that doesn’t mean we have to go without seeing Gino hatless!
Check out these throwback photos of Gino back when he had a full head of hair, and had yet to develop his melon topper dependency:
Next we will throw it WAAAAY back to check out Jasmine’s pequeño gringo bonito when he was a child:
To find out if Gino ever bares his head for Jasmine and/or TLC cameras, be sure to tune if to new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com