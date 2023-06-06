BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Jasmine hopes vaginal rejuvenation will improve sex with Gino

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are back and their sex life has hit a rocky patch. Jasmine hopes “becoming a virgin again” will help.
Read more to watch the outrageous clip of Jasmine begging her doctor to revirginize her…
Before the 90 Days
Before the 90 Days is one of the many spin-offs in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The reality series, which airs on TLC and Discovery+, follows couples seeking a K1 Visa typically before they’ve had a chance to meet in person.
The show has aired for 6 seasons sine 2017 and has included many shocking revelations. From Paul and Karine’s domestic violence saga to Darcey’s never ending list of failed relationships, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has produced its fair share of notable “characters.”
Gino and Jasmine
Introduced in season 5, one of the most outrageous couples of the last few years has been Gino and Jasmine. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda seem like they aren’t compatible, but for the first season of their relationship at least it seemed like their sex life was strong.
Season 6 tells a different story, with Jasmine spending the entirety of the premiere episode talking about how Gino is no longer able to please her in bed.
Gino, a Michigan native, has been dating Jasmine from Panama for nearly 3 years, but from the sounds of it, Paneda is unsatisfied by their current state of affairs.
Season 6 of the series looks to be explosive for the couple as clips of future episodes show her screaming at him bloody murder and kicking him out of her home.
Jasmine seeks out vaginal rejuvenation
Jasmine is determined to improve her sex life with Gino, and is taking things as far as she can go. Consulting a doctor, she asked him to “make her a virgin again” in hopes this will inspire Gino in the bedroom.
While the doctor says that “the gap is not as wide as you told me” Jasmine insists he perform a tightening surgery to “close it a bit more.”
Fans are shocked by this entire situation, saying that it is “TMI” – even for 90 Day Fiancé standards.
Jasmine going to the doctor and having this personal conversation about Gino and telling us about her procedure is tmi. Gino should be the one going to the doctor #90DayFiance #beforethe90days
— Nida (@nidzi1k) June 5, 2023
Not jasmine talking about her s3x lif3 with her doctor calling out Gino #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/fyYZQUk6UG
— Reality Junkie (@missrealityshow) June 5, 2023
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days currently airs Sunday nights on TLC and Discovery+.
