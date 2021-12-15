The Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar was running for the Arkansas state senate, and one of his sons-in-law took to social media to call him out for being a manipulative liar who manipulates and verbally abuses people. Jim Bob lost out in his race to Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for the city of Springdale. Jim Bob only received 15% of the vote.
Derick Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar, and has had his share of controversies for being transphobic and homophobic, is speaking out about his father-in-law again. Derick’s relationship with Jim Bob has been acrimonious since at least 2017, when he and Jill left the show.
He has accused Jim Bob of controlling all of the money from the family’s former TLC shows, and last year Derick and Jill hired lawyers to fight for their share of the money. He’s even gone so far as to compare Jim Bob to Jeffrey Epstein.
“I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Derick wrote on family friend Jim Holt’s Facebook post about Jim Bob’s senate run. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”
“When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive,” he continued. “When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda.”
Derick shared that Jim Bob had lied to him and Jill many times. “Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!” he asks.
In the past, Jill has spoken out about how she had to cut ties with The Duggar family because she wanted control over her own life. Even as an adult, she felt like she had no choice about where she lived or what she did for work.
“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” Jill told People in 2020.
Since the distance from the family Jill has tried out some forbidden behaviors. She’s gotten a nose ring, wears jeans and even modest swimming suits, and has the occasional glass of wine.