Island Boys’ Franky was evicted in November

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: We have new information that Island Boys’ Franky Venegas and his girlfriend Liv were evicted from their Naples, FL apartment this November.

Franky and his girlfriend Olivia “Liv” Dubois were served papers to leave their apartment in Naples, FL on November 18, 2025.

Franky was arrested three times in 2025, the latest arrest was this Wednesday night, New Year’s Eve, for oxycodone possession and possession of an altered firearm.

He was also arrested in February 2025 for similar drug and altered gun charges.

In May Franky was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, FL for speeding. He attempted to get out of the charge by pretending to be his twin brother Alex.











