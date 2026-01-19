ISLAND BOYS Franky Venegas sentenced for gun charges, still facing drug-related charge

Island Boys member Frank “Franky” Venegas was found guilty earlier this month of multiple criminal charges stemming from his February, 2025 firearm arrest. The 24-year-old is still facing a drug paraphernalia charge after his New Year’s Eve arrest.

FRANK VENEGAS GUILTY OF FIREARM POSSESSION

Franky Venegas (aka Kodiyakredd) pleaded no contest to multiple firearm possession charges. According to court documents, Frank was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm without a serial number (misdemeanor), and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm (felony) on January 8.

For the misdemeanor charge, Frank was sentenced to one year of probation. For the felony count, he was sentenced to three years of probation. The probation sentences were concurrent, which means Frank will be on probation for three years.

In addition to being placed on probation, Frank must perform 50 hours of community service and surrender the firearm in question.

Frank Venegas had been in jail since his New Years’ Eve arrest. The plea deal allowed him to post a bond, and VINE indicates Frank was released from jail custody on January 9.

Frank returned to social media and revealed to his Instagram followers he was a free man. He also showed off his latest fashion and accessory purchases:

FRANK VENEGAS FIREARM POSSESSION ARREST DETAILS

Frank Venegas and his girlfriend Olivia Dubois were stopped by Collier County police in February, 2025 when she failed to stop at a stop sign after leaving a gas station. During the stop, an officer observed “a clear plastic Ziploc bag with white pills inside lying on the floorboard in plain view” on the passenger side of the Corvette.

The officer retrieved the pills and determined they were Oxycodone. From the arrest report:

Due to finding the Oxycodone, I continued my search of the immediate area of the vehicle. I located a brown handbag with the lettering MCM on it at the floorboard area of the passenger seat. I opened the bag and found a handgun inside the bag along with a clear plastic cut straw. It should be noted that inside the handbag there were credit cards with Frank’s name on them. I also located a cut straw with a white powdery substance inside it in the center console. I removed the firearm from the handbag and unloaded it. I attempted to run the firearm in NCIC/FCIC but could not locate the identifying serial number that was placed on it by the manufacturer. I noted that the firearm was spray-painted a blue color. I also noted that the Glock serial number tag stamping on the Glock accessory rail had been removed. Furthermore, I took the firearm apart and checked the Glock’s slide and barrel for the serial number and both were missing.

Frank was initially charged with felony drug possession and the misdemeanor count of possession of an altered firearm. The drug possession charge was later dropped and the charge of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm was added.

WAS FRANK VENEGAS A CONVICTED FELON?

The felony firearm possession charge against Frank Venegas was due to burglary and theft charges when Frank was a minor.

According to the indictment, Frank “did unlawfully, having been found to have committed a delinquent act that would be a felony if committed by an adult, to-wit: Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft Auto, on or about 02/07/2017, 06/27/2017, and 06/27/2017, in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court, own or have in his, care, custody, possession or control, a firearm, and being under 24 years of age, contrary to Florida Statute 790.23(1)(b).”

Frank was born in August of 2001. He was 15 years old at the time of the burglaries and grand theft auto incident(s).

Frank Venegas is due back in court this week. Starcasm will continue to monitor his case and provide any major updates.

