Is ‘The Milk Man’ Oisin O’Neill returning for Southern Hospitality season 3?

Oisin O’Neill starred on Bravo’s new hit Southern Hospitality during its second season. He was a polarizing figure amongst fans due to his brash behavior and confrontations with female castmates.
Is the OnlyFans model known as ‘The Milk Man’ returning for season 3?
Who is Oisin O’Neill?
Oisin O’Neill was a member of Southern Hospitality‘s season two cast. The Irishman was the only new addition after season one, and from the get-go he had social media buzzing. Known as ‘The Milk Man,’ O’Neill runs a (self-proclaimed) successful OnlyFans page which features him in sexual situations while being covered in delicious liquid dairy.
Starcasm reported on O’Neill in 2023, when Oisin (pronounced Oh-SHEEN), drew attention for getting blackout drunk in Miami on a cast trip and verbally attacking two female cast members. Lucía Peña and Mia Alario both accepted his apology, but fans of the show weren’t as forgiving.
It is also rumored that the Wicklow native inappropriately touched Charli Burnett from Vanderpump Rules, as well as other women, a few years back.
Is Oisin returning to Bravo?
Is Oisin O’Neill returning to Southern Hospitality? The answer is NO!
I have to assure someone of this daily: Oisin is NOT returning to #SouthernHospitality. All I know is from IG: he promotes a club in NY, travels, and lowkey has a girl he’s always with. Bye, Milk Man! pic.twitter.com/M4Gwmwh0rR
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 15, 2024
Oisin’s contract was not renewed by Bravo and the Irish reality star has been seen travelling the globe, promoting techno clubs in New York, and spending time with a mystery female. It also appears O’Neill is no longer based in Charleston, South Carolina.
the new guy on #SouthernHospitality s3 is a hot tall guy named Austin (but with an i) pic.twitter.com/n8olstjRLb
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 12, 2024
WSeason three of the Bravo reality series Southern Hospitality will star Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, TJ Dinch and newcomers Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Michols Peña, and lumberjack Austin Stephan.
How to follow The Milk Man
If you are interested in following The Milk Man himself, you can find him on Instagram at @delushious_back. You can also find him on OnlyFans with the same handle.
