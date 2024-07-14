On season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, viewers met Yara Zaya’s American friends, Adele and Cymphony. Jovi was not a fan of Yara’s gal pals and he told his wife on camera that he thought they were “not the kind of people you want to hang out with.”
Adele and Cymphony were not fans of Jovi either. Adele explained to Yara that Jovi is “not like crazy attractive” and that Yara was out of his league. Adele also told Yara that Jovi was too controlling, including the fact that he didn’t want Yara going out with them.
Adele arrested during federal drug sting
It turns out that Jovi was right — about Adele at least.
Adele’s actual name is Brittany Adell Allison. Brittany was arrested in Louisiana in August of 2022 for her role in a heroin and cocaine trafficking ring. She was charged with money laundering, unlawful use of communication facilities and conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin.
Brittany’s boyfriend at the time, Francisco Palma, was the ringleader of the operation. He was arrested with Brittany and four others.
Brittany Adell Allison accepts plea deal
In April of 2024, Brittany entered a plea deal with prosecutors. Brittany was able to avoid prison time by entering into a federal pretrial diversionary program.
However, Brittany agreed to “accept responsibility for committing the criminal offenses set
forth in the Indictment, to wit, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful use of communication facilities, and money laundering.”
Brittany also admitted that she engaged in all of the conduct described in the agreement. (That summary is included below.)
The end result of the deal is that Brittany will essentially be on probation for 18 months. If she abides by the rules of the agreement for the entire 18 months, the charges against her will be dismissed.
The stipulations of Brittany’s agreement include:
• No possession of firearms or illegal drugs.
• In addition to monthly meetings with her probation officer, Brittany must also “permit a probation officer to visit at any time at home or elsewhere and shall permit confiscation of any contraband observed in plain view by the pretrial services office.”
• “The defendant shall refrain from excessive use of alcohol and shall not purchase, possess, use, distribute, or administer any narcotic or other controlled substance, or any paraphernalia related to such substances, except as prescribed by a physician.”
• “The defendant agrees to provide complete and truthful information to any law enforcement agency or attorney of the United States and at any grand jury proceeding or trial. The defendant shall waive the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.”
Brittany Adell Allison’s crimes
The drug ring led by Brittany’s boyfriend Francisco Palma was quite large. After the arrests, federal prosecutors revealed that they found “$228,880 of illegal drug proceeds concealed inside a column in the formal living room” of Brittany and Francisco’s Baton Rouge home located on East Lakeshore Drive.
“Palma also possessed $24,230 of illegal drug proceeds in his vehicle,” prosecutors revealed.
The Pre-Trial Diversion Agreement includes a summary of the crimes committed by Brittany Adele Allison, with a few specific examples. From the filing:
Beginning in or before October of 2017, and continuing until January 31, 2019, defendant conspired with and assisted Francisco Palma, knowingly and intentionally, to obtain and possess with the intent to distribute large quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Middle District of Louisiana, as set forth in the Indictment.
As part of the conspiracy, Palma purchased kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin from sources in Mexico. Defendant would assist Palma with his drug trafficking activities, by traveling with him to Mexico City, Mexico, hiding large sums of money at their residence, and disguising the true source of the drug proceeds.
For example, on November 15, 2018, Palma called defendant and told her to retrieve $2500 from the money hidden in the vent so that he could renew the house insurance. Palma instructed her to use the “nice” hundred dollar bills, not just twenty dollar bills, and to put them into an envelope and deliver it to their landlord to pay the house insurance.
On January 10, 2019, Palma instructed defendant to grab $1200 and deposit it into her business account or one of their business accounts and make a payment to Capital One from that account.
On January 9, 2018, defendant engaged in a monetary transaction utilizing funds in excess of $10,000, knowing that the funds were illegal drug proceeds. Defendant deposited $22,500 into her business account at Capital One and immediately caused a cashiers check to be drawn from the account for that amount to be used to purchase a vehicle at Rainbow Chevrolet, a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe for Palma.
In March of 2023, Francisco Palma pleaded guilty to a long list of drug conspiracy, weapons, racketeering and money laundering charges. He has yet to be sentenced.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com