Is RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant dating Winter House’s Jason Cameron? VIDEO

We didn’t see this one coming! The Real Housewives of Potomac queen Gizelle Bryant is rumored to be dating Winter House star Jason Cameron.
It may sound crazy, but there is video of their romantic exchange!
Gizelle and Jason
Gizelle Bryant was previously married to Pastor Jamal Bryant. Since divorcing in 2009 she has been in search of love.
The 52 year old Housewives star was seen doing just that when she was filmed in an intimate setting with the 32 year old actor.
See the video of Gizelle and Jason’s evening here:
#rhop meets #winterhouse ! Does this vid of Gizelle and Jason Cameron from Winter House look like they’re on a date? pic.twitter.com/m2QEEBwIHr
— OnThisDayENT (@OnThisDayENT) January 8, 2023
There’s a few other clues that these two Bravoleb’s are hooking up. Some recent comments on Instagram show that the two are in support of each other publicly.
RHOP x Winter House
This isn’t the first couple rumored between these two specific Bravo series.
Earlier this year following BravoCon 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby was dating Cameron’s Winter House costar Luke Gulbranson.
Even though they started out hot and heavy, Darby recently announced her and her Summer House lover are no longer together.
Regardless, it’s pretty safe to assume these two were the ones who made the love connection between Gizelle and Jason.
Gizelle’s dating future
While we have no idea if Gizelle Bryant and Jason Cameron will stay together, we do know for sure that Gizelle will continue to pursue men in a different age group.
In a recent interview with Sherri Shepard, Bryant spills the tea about her dating candidates from a younger pool.
I’m doing a little young thing okay, that’s what I’m talking about, yes! Because, you know, they don’t want to have a whole lot of conversation. They don’t want to bother you, they just want to spend quality time. (…) I really just want to have fun.
See the full interview, with Reasonably Shady costar Robyn Dixon, here:
Gizelle Bryant can currently be seen on The Real Housewives of Potomac, as well as the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com