BRINGING UP BATES Whitney Bates pregnant! How many kids does Zach Bates have?

Bringing Up Bates star Zach Bates made an exciting announcement with his wife this week!
Whitney Bates announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting another baby. How many does this make for the young couple? You may be surprised!
Whitney Perkins and Zach Bates
Zachary Gilvin Bates, 34, is the first and oldest Bates child. He married Whitney Perkins, 29, in the winter of 2013.
Despite the strict courtship rules of both families, it’s a fun fundie-fact that Whitney and Zach did kiss before marriage.
The two immediately got to having children, but are so truly committed to one another the couple did a vow renewal ceremony in 2018.
Whitney and Zach Bates children
With the addition of the new baby, announced on Valentines Day, Zach Bates will officially have five children earthside.
Expecting in August 2023, Whitney Bates will have given birth five times in the last nine years. Unfortunately the couple did suffer one miscarriage along the way.
Whitney and Zach first welcomed son Bradley Gilvin Bates in 2014. A daughter, Kaci Lynn Bates, followed in 2016.
Whitney Bates miscarriage
A miscarriage took place in the summer of 2018 which was devastating for the family. Their rainbow baby, Khloé Eileen Bates, was born the following year in 2019.
Their littlest baby, Jadon Carl Bates, was born in 2021. Already pregnant again, Zach Bates appears to want as many kids as his famous parents.
Because of the miscarriage, Zach Bates has six children total, five surviving.
Congratulations to Whitney and Zach Bates on the addition of their next little one!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com