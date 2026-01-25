Influencer Halley Kate McGookin engaged to Reed Williams (See the engagement ring!)

NYC-based influencer Halley Kate McGookin, 24, announced her engagement to boyfriend of two years, Reed Williams, on January 23 in an Instagram post.

The proposal took place in a park in Switzerland, and Williams had secretly hired a photographer who hid in the bushes to capture the special moment.

“found out Reed not only cooks in the kitchen but also with the jeweler 😁” Halley wrote with a post showing off her marquise-shaped diamonds engagement ring.

About Halley Kate

Halley McGookin, known as Halley Kate online, is a mainstay in the New York City influencer scene and co-hosts the weekly podcast “Delusional Diaries” with her best friend Jaz Smith. She has 1.6 million followers on TikTok and 278,000 Instagram followers.

Kate and Williams first sparked romance rumors back in 2023, split toward the end of that year, but quietly got back together a few months later. While Williams often appears in Kate’s videos, she has expressed her desire to keep her relationship with her now fiancé more private. Halley gained a lot of followers from sharing her heartbreak over their breakup in 2023, but still faces backlash over getting back together with Reed, which made her regret sharing so much online.

The couple’s relationship history made headlines in late 2023 when they briefly split after nine months of dating. During their breakup in November 2023, Williams went on a date with fellow NYC influencer Sophia LaCorte. According to Kate’s account, LaCorte had DM’d Williams just eight days after the breakup, and their date took place shortly after Kate and LaCorte had been at the same influencer event together.

In December 2023, after a Reddit post revealed Williams and LaCorte had been spotted together, Kate took to TikTok first to address the situation in a series of now-deleted videos. She expressed disappointment that someone she considered a friendly acquaintance would date her ex so soon after their split. LaCorte, however, claimed she and Kate had only met “maybe three times” and were never close friends.

The drama reignited months later in August 2024 when LaCorte finally shared her side of the story in a three-part TikTok series, responding with the viral comment: “I didn’t know you owned him, he wasn’t wearing a collar.”

Despite the public drama, Kate and Williams had already reconciled by April 2024, with Kate later describing him as an “amazing boyfriend” and saying she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Wedding plans have not yet been announced, but fans are eagerly awaiting updates from the newly engaged couple.