JERSEY SHORE’s Snooki Reveals She Has Cancerous Cervical Cells, Urges Women to Get Screened



Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the 38-year-old Jersey Shore star, shared the news in a TikTok video posted on Jan. 21, 2026, revealing that after undergoing a colposcopy and biopsy, her doctor called with concerning news about the presence of cancerous cells at the top of her cervix.

Polizzi explained that she has been dealing with abnormal pap smear results and precancerous cells for about four years. The recent tests confirmed the progression from precancerous to cancerous cells.

“Doctor calls me and he’s like, ‘Not looking great,’” Polizzi recalled in the video.

Polizzi must now undergo a cone biopsy under anesthesia, where the top of her cervix will be cut into a cone shape and sent for further testing to determine the extent of the cancer.

“I’m terrified,” she said. “It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about and I obviously don’t want to get this.”

If the cone biopsy results are not favorable, she may need a hysterectomy, a surgical procedure that removes the uterus and prevents pregnancy. Polizzi confirmed she is done having children with husband Jionni LaValle, with whom she shares three kids: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, but acknowledged the emotional weight of the possibility.

“I’m done having kids but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary,” she said. “Getting the hysterectomy and then not being able to have kids, I think that’s what’s killing me.”

Despite her fears, Polizzi emphasized her priorities. “If it comes to it, I would get the surgery done to keep me healthy and safe to be here for my kids that I have now,” she stated.

Polizzi used the platform to urge her followers to take their health seriously and not skip routine gynecological appointments.

“Being a woman is not easy and this is definitely a scary thing,” she said. “I know I’m gonna be fine, but it’s just scary to have to do all this stuff.”

She emphasized the importance of regular testing: “Make sure you get your pap smears.”

The pap smear test is a critical screening tool for detecting precancerous cervical lesions and early-stage cervical cancer, with studies showing that regular screening reduces cervical cancer incidence and mortality by at least 80 percent.

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine is also a preventive measure against cervical cancer. The vaccine protects against the HPV strains most commonly associated with cervical cancer. Contact your healthcare professional for more guidance on this issue, as we are not doctors or offering medical advice.

Medical experts recommend that women get routine Pap smears every three years, or every five years when combined with an HPV DNA test.

Polizzi’s case illustrates how consistent monitoring over four years allowed doctors to track the progression and intervene at a critical stage. Her message to women concluded with: “Ladies, we are in this together.”

Fellow Jersey Shore cast members, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Buckner, have expressed their support for Polizzi as she prepares for the upcoming procedure.