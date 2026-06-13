GiveSendGo Shuts Down Karmelo Anthony’s $600k Fundraiser Following Murder Conviction

The crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo has closed the fundraising campaign established for Karmelo Anthony, one day after the Texas teenager was convicted in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcalf.

The fundraiser, which reportedly collected more than $630,000 in donations over the course of the case, was originally launched to assist Anthony and his family with legal expenses and other costs associated with his defense. GiveSendGo officials said the campaign remained active throughout the legal proceedings because Anthony was presumed innocent while awaiting trial.

Following Anthony’s conviction, the platform announced that the fundraiser had been discontinued, stating that the campaign’s original purpose had been fulfilled.

“We allowed this campaign while the defendant was presumed innocent and facing legal proceedings,” GiveSendGo said in a statement. “Now that the trial has concluded and the intended purpose has been met, the campaign has been closed.”

According to the company, the funds raised through the campaign had already been distributed over the past year to cover legal fees and family-related expenses, including relocation costs. GiveSendGo also indicated that the closure does not prevent Anthony’s supporters from potentially creating a separate fundraising effort related to any future appeal.

Anthony, 19, was recently convicted of murder in connection with the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during an altercation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Anthony intentionally escalated the confrontation, while defense attorneys maintained that he acted in self-defense. After hearing testimony and reviewing evidence, the jury returned a guilty verdict, and Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

📸Texas Department of Criminal Justice