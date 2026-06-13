LOVE ISLAND Melanie Moreno’s cousin defends her over fan reaction to past modeling photos and Ozempic accusations

Love Island contestant Melanie Moreno also has a past career as a plus-size bikini model.

According to recent reports, Moreno previously modeled in swimwear campaigns and walked runways, including appearances connected to Miami Swim Week. Photos dating back to 2021 and 2022 show her working as a curve model for fashion brands while pursuing a career in the industry.

Of course, Internet commenters have a broad array of opinions about Melanie’s transformation, with many people celebrating her confidence and beauty then and now. Others, though, have unkind things to say about her past appearance and speculate about her weight-loss method.

According to The Tab, Melanie’s cousin is now speaking out in defense of her: “Melanie is my little cousin and i can tell you it is her!! And no Ozempic. She worked hard to get her current body!!!

“She wasn’t insecure when she was plus size, and she’s not insecure now. People are allowed to change, grow, and become healthier without having to justify it. Her confidence didn’t come from her size, it came from knowing her worth.”