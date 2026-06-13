LOVE ISLAND Bryce risked bromance with Zach only to get shot down by Kayda

One of Love Island‘s latest love triangles has left viewers cringing after Bryce Dettloff appeared willing to jeopardize his close friendship with Zach Georgiou and relationship with Trinity Tatum in pursuit of Kayda Bosse, only for the move to backfire spectacularly.

Bryce and Zach’s bromance has become a fan favorite this season, with the two men sharing a genuine connection. Furthermore, Bryce’s relationship with Trinity seemed one of the most solid in the villa. That’s why it was such a shock when Bryce approached Zach about pulling his connection, Kayda for a chat.

Zach responded by laughing, but then realized that Bryce was being completely serious. Bryce also jeopardized Trinity’s trust by letting her know that he wanted to find out if there was a connection with Kayda because she was his second option.

After upsetting the two closest people to him in the villa, Bryce finally pulled Kayda aside, and it ended with immediate rejection. Although Kayda said she was still open to making new connections, she feels strongly about her connection with Zach.

“I just feel like, don’t take this in the wrong way,” Kayda said to Bryce. “I just feel like we’re more friends.”

Meanwhile, Trinity and Zach chatted about the interaction going on between their connections. “I like what we have going on,” Trinity says. “I’m not coming up here with a backup plan.”

Zach justified pulling Kayda aside by saying he wanted to “eliminate any doubts in his mind.”