TRAGIC! Girl died after parents gave her smoothies instead of medical help while she was unconscious for days

Miranda Sipps, a 12-year-old girl from south Texas, passed away Monday from injuries she sustained a few days before.

On Wednesday, August 13, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office released a statement revealing troubling information: instead of getting the girl medical help for life-threatening injuries, her mother and stepfather kept her at home and gave her vitamins and smoothies to treat her.

What happened to Miranda Sipps?

According to My San Antonio, at a press conference, Detective David Soward said that the girl was unresponsive when they tried to feed her these at-home remedies.

Detectives say the girl suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” Thursday evening. Details about what caused Miranda’s injuries are unknown to the public at this time, but she was reportedly “mentally and physically incapacitated” after her injury.

She could only “flutter her eyes and move her hands a little bit over a four-day period.” No other information was given except that she did not have broken bones.

The mother only called for help when she started having trouble breathing.

Sheriff David Soward said the parents did not seek help for Miranda at that time because they didn’t want to bring attention to her condition.

Emergency room staff rushed to help her once she was transported to the hospital, but at that point, it was too late to save her.

Miranda’s mother, Denise Balbaneda, age 36, and stepfather, Gerald Gonzales, age 40, of Christine, Texas, have been charged with a first-degree felony of Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury by Omission.











