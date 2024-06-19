This 15-year-old Mississippi girl named Lexi Jade Brown attempted to kill her mother because she was a “weird b**ch” who was “suppressing the black in her.” She stabbed her mother in her sleep and tried to set fire to their home in the early morning hours of June 14, 2024.
The mother was thankfully still alive when police arrived, and told them she woke up to her daughter stabbing her with a knife.
The mother was able to fend off her daughter, but that’s when Lexi tried to set the house on fire.
Lexi admitted to police that she had been planning to kill her mother for a while.
The girl is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson and has a $1,250,000 bond.
The mother is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, and her current condition is unknown to the public.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.