Farrah Abraham’s ill-fated foray into brick-and-mortar retail ended in September of 2018 when the former reality star shuttered the doors on her neighboring Furnished By Farrah furniture store and Sophia Laurent Children’s Boutique. The stores were open for roughly two years, but unfortunately for Farrah, she signed a five-year lease on both locations.
The company that owned the shopping center sued Farrah for the remaining rent in February of 2019, and the judge recently signed off on a WHOPPING summary judgment in favor of the landlord!
According to The Sun, the grand total that Farrah and F&S by Farrah, Inc. is on the hook for is $673,205.72. Here’s how that eye-popping sum breaks down:
$511,263.83 for the two lease agreements, which covers “total unpaid monthly Minimum Guaranteed Rental, Common Area Costs, Insurance Escrow Payments, Tax Escrow Payments, and Leasing Commissions.”
$29,218.78 for re-leasing expenses including tenant improvements and commissions.
$101,514.40 in liquidated damages, which is an amount the parties agreed to if there is a breach of contract.
$31,208.71 for attorneys’ fees and costs.
The final order from the judge was handed down on April 27, which was more than two years after the lawsuit was filed. Part of the reason the lawsuit dragged out so long is because the attorneys for the plaintiff had a difficult time tracking Farrah down to serve her the papers. From our previous post:
The lawsuit has been completely stalled, however, thanks to Farrah’s “transience” and the inability of her former landlord’s legal team to locate her and officially serve her with the documents.
That all changed last week when Farrah was finally officially served after a judge agreed to let the process servers leave the papers at her dad Michael Abraham’s house in Austin, Texas.
Strangely, there was no activity on the case (other than the changing of attorneys) from September of 2019 until April 2 of this year.
Farrah Abraham has yet to publicly respond to the judge’s ruling.
I also want to point out that Farrah’s ex, Simon Saran, was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. I assume this is because he co-signed on the lease or something similar. The Sun didn’t mention if he was still listed as a defendant in the summary judgment. We previously reached out to Simon to get his reaction to being named in the lawsuit, but he declined to comment.
If you’re curious about what Farrah’s retail stores were like, be sure to check out our posts after attending the Grand openings! Here are a couple tweets with links:
