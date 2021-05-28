Real Housewives of New York‘s Luann de Lesseps is currently sober again after relapsing during COVID and she’s working on moving forward with producing her non-alcoholic sparkling rosé, or “fauxsé” the masses. Many Real Housewivs have developed wine lines, but Luann may be the first to market a non-alcoholic social beverage, which is a growing market. There are a number of packaged faux-cocktails with exciting gourmet flavors coming out recently, so a fake rosé would probably be well-received as long as it tastes good.
Alcoholic drinks like wine and cocktails are a huge part of social gatherings, a reality TV production is no exception. Almost every filmed Real Housewives get-together features some form of libations, which is really tough when they have castmembers in recovery.
Luann found comfort in her fake rosé in the season currently airing, although fellow sober Real Housewife Leah McSweeney questioned whether or not the fake wine was helping, or hurting Luann.
“I have a strong urge, which I haven’t had in weeks,” Luann confided to Leah while they filmed in a bar. Just a few feet away Sonia Morgan was getting increasingly more intoxicated as Luann struggled with her sobriety.
Luann reached for her glass of fake rosé, which was in a real wine glass, and Leah wondered if maybe the fake wine was triggering her. Luann pointed out that Leah was also drinking a fake alcoholic drink: she had a seltzer mocktail in a pretty glass, but Leah insisted that it was different.
“I know, but bringing the bottle of rosé and then drinking out of the wine glass…I’m just saying,” Leah continues. “Just hear me out: Is it keeping you attached somehow?”
“I could say the same thing about that,” Luann fired back
“It’s not the same at all,” Leah said in disagreement. “It’s just a drink, a regular drink. Obviously this isn’t making you calm.”
While Luann remained strong that night, the pressures of quarantine led her to pick up the real stuff for a while. She opened up to US Weekly about her relapse, revealing that there were times this year when she woke up not remembering what happened the night before.
“It’s a scary thing. When it happened to me, I said, ‘You know, that’s it,’” Luann said about blacking out again. “Relapse is a part of recovery and each time I get closer to being the person that I want to be, and that’s someone who is sober. I ultimately am so much happier when I don’t drink.”
She’s now back on track, and doing better than ever. She’s still moving forward with her fake rosé line. On a recent episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pelligrino, she spoke about how she wants to release the line because people can see you as a bit of “downer” if you order sparkling water at a bar. She also confirmed the fauxsé line to New York Daily News, but that’s not the only project in her pipeline. The caberat singer will have a new Christmas song this holiday season.