View this post on Instagram
On August 10, 2022 beauty guru Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill was found dead on the sidewalk in Los Angeles, California. His cause of death has recently been released.
Jon, full name is Andrew Jonathan Hill, passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He was only 33 years old.
“Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I’ve ever known. You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say,” Jaclyn shared on Instagram after his death. “You had so much talent you didn’t even know what to do with it. You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music. You were one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you.”
“I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other. All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles,” Jaclyn added. “My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free. And I know that you’re up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully. Love, Twix.”
Jon was very open about his struggle with addiction, which he had been fighting since age 17. In January 2021, Jaclyn reached out to her following on Twitter asking for prayers for Jon. “Please send prayers to Jon Hill. He was my best friend starting at 15 years old. He has been open about his addiction and he needs your prayers,” she wrote on the social media site.
Jaclyn Hill got her start as a beauty influencer on YouTube, and Jon Hill was a prominent part of her early content. The pair wed in 2009 and announced their divorce in May 2018.
Jaclyn is currently engaged to Jordan Farnum, a videographer and food blogger, who she has been dating for four years.