Camille Lamb is returning to Below Deck Season 10

Below Deck Season 10 stew Camille Lamb’s alleged bad attitude and poor work ethic resulted in her being fired by Captain Sandy. However, a new preview trailer reveals that Camille will be back again this season!
In the dramatic clip, Camille can be seen crashing a crew dinner hand-in-hand with her boat bae, Ben Willoughby. The crew is clearly shocked, especially Camille’s arch nemesis, Alissa Humber.
Does this mean Camille has been hired back on board the M/Y St. David? Almost definitely not. However, she may have a major story line thanks to Ben’s previous relationship with her replacement! More on that shortly!
Here’s the preview trailer, which also reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will be returning this season. Unlike Camille, it appears as though Captain Lee will officially rejoin the crew as captain.
A boatload of surprises is still yet to come this season on #BelowDeck! Catch the latest episode tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/moAGIF85ej
— Bravo (@BravoTV) January 23, 2023
It’s unclear how long Camille was off the boat before crashing the crew dinner, or what she was doing in the meantime. However, if you look closely at her right forearm, it appears as though she’s either been in a scuffle or passed out in a thorn bush:
To see Camille’s sure-to-be dramatic return, keep tuning in for new episodes of Below Deck airing Monday nights at 8/8c on Bravo!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com