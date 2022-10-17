BELOW DECK Season 10 cast photos, titles and preview trailer

Captain Lee Rosbach is returning for Below Deck Season 10, and he’s bringing two familiar faces with him!
The new season was announced on Friday during the “Below Deck: Crew Oughtta Know” panel at BravoCon 2022. Once the announcement was made during the panel, Bravo shared a press release and a preview trailer online.
“With more shock and surprises than ever before, Below Deck makes waves as Season 10 returns Monday, November 21 at 9/8c,” the press release teases. More from Bravo:
‘Below Deck’ cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.
Here’s the Below Deck Season 10 preview trailer, which seems to hint that Captain Lee might not be the captain for the entire run:
As far as what viewers can expect to see during this charter season, Bravo shared a few mild Below Deck Season 10 spoilers in the press release:
Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department.
Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat.
On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies.
While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of ‘Below Deck’ yet.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com