BELOW DECK Charter guests Scott & Barrie Drewitt-Barlow arrested for rape & human trafficking

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his husband Scott Drewitt-Barlow have been arrested on charges of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The couple are the latest former charter guests from the popular Bravo franchise to be charged with serious crimes, joining Below Deck Med‘s Cameron Colvin (fraud and money laundering) and Billy Rodriguez (murder).

Below is the full statement from Essex Police about the arrests of Scott and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow from May 8:

Detectives have secured charges against two men in connection with an investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation, rape and other sexual offences. Officers from the Serious Crime Directorate at Essex Police carried co-ordinated searches at premises in Danbury, Maldon, and Braintree on Wednesday 6 May and arrested two men. Since then we have been liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service. We can now confirm that 57 year-old Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and 32 year-old Scott Drewitt-Barlow, both of Southwood Chase, Danbury, have both been charged with multiple offences including rape, sexual assault, and modern slavery trafficking for sexual exploitation. They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 5 June and will remain in custody until then.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a male, four counts of rape of a man 16 or over, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Scott Drewitt-Barlow has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a male, one count of rape of a man 16 or over, and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

According to The BBC, “Defence barrister Oliver Snodin said the pair ‘strenuously denied’ the allegations” during their court appearance on May 8. “The defendants spoke only to confirm their dates of birth and address, and they were remanded in custody.”

“It is alleged they have both targeted young males, they have recruited them, they have befriended them, they have groomed them,” Prosecutor Serena Berry said in court. “They have invited them to their home and other premises.”

SCOTT AND BARRIE DREWITT-BARLOW ON BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his boyfriend Scott were featured on the second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Their appearance was quite memorable given the size of their party and the fact that Barrie got engaged to Scott during the charter. (Scott was the ex-boyfriend of Barrie’s daughter.)

Here is what Captain Glenn Shephard had to say about the charter guests in a pref sheet meeting with the crew:

So we have our primary charter guest, and that’s Barry Drewitt-Barlow. Barry and his ex-husband Tony have been in the limelight for over 20 years since becoming the UK’s first same-sex couple to use a surrogate to have children. Although the two have divorced, they are still best of friends and live together with their five children and their respective boyfriends — all of whom will be joining them on this trip.

In addition to being the UK’s first same-sex couple to use a surrogate to have children, Barrie and Tony also made headlines when they completed a takeover of the Maldon and Tiptree Football Club in February, 2025.

NEW BARRIE DREWITT-BARLOW REALITY SHOW ‘UP THE JAMMERS’ AXED

Following in the successful cleat steps of Welcome To Wrexham, Barrie Crewitt-Barlow filmed a reality series about their soccer team, the Maldon and Tiptree Football Club.

The six-part documentary titled Up The Jammers was scheduled to premiere next Wednesday on ITV. It appears that will not be happening.

“Without announcement, ITV4 has replaced the documentary, with a wrestling show now placed in the slot for that evening,” reports The Mirror. An ITV Spokesperson told The Mirror: “ITV has decided to remove Up The Jammers from the upcoming schedule. It will no longer be shown on ITV4 or ITVX as previously advertised.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com