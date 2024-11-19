90 DAY FIANCÉ Corona’s name was Quran, suing SF airport over 2022 incident

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Corona Callisto is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with San Francisco (city and county), United Airlines, and San Francisco International Airport after an airport altercation in 2022. Those looking for information on the lawsuit may have trouble finding it because it was filed when Corona was going by her previous name, Quran Blakey.

CORONA CHANGED HER NAME FROM QURAN

Corona Callisto was born Quran Muhjah Blakey. She legally filed for a name change in April of 2023 while living in California.

On her petition for name change, Corona stated the following under the reason for the name change:

Given name is religious and masculine. I no longer have familial ties to my surname.

There were no objections filed in response to the petition and the name change to Corona Nova Callisto was made official on July 31, 2023.



CORONA SF AIRPORT LAWSUIT

One month before filing for a name change, Corona (Quran at the time) filed a civil lawsuit stemming from an incident at the San Francisco International Airport in 2022. The lawsuit currently lists the following defendants:

• City of San Francisco

• County of San Francisco

• San Francisco International Airport

• United Airlines

• John Doe and Does 1-100

According to the complaint, originally filed in March of 2023, Corona was exiting an aircraft at SFIA when “she was unexpectedly and violently assaulted by Defendants Does 1-10 in the presence of Defendant John Doe.” The suit states John Doe and the Does were employees of the other defendants in the case.

From the lawsuit:

The force of Defendants Does 1-10’s assault to Plaintiff’s body caused Plaintiff to suffer physical injuries and damages. At no time before, during or after the attack did Plaintiff batter or attempt to batter Defendants Does 1-10. As a result of the aforementioned conduct, Plaintiff was physically and psychologically damaged, incurred medical bills, sustained disability and had to retain an attorney and has incurred legal costs in connection therewith in order to prosecute this action.

More details from the First Cause Of Action:

On or about April 10, 2022, Defendants Does 1-10 intentionally acted with the intent to cause harmful contact approached Plaintiff and unexpectedly and violently assaulted her as she walked within the subject premises. Believing she was about to be touched in a harmful manner, the Plaintiff attempted

to avoid contact with Defendants Does 1-10. Defendants Does 1-10 aggressively approached the Plaintiff, leaning forward and getting within inches of her person, and in a loud bellicose manner threatened to touch and/or grab Plaintiff in a harmful manner such that it reasonably appeared that Defendants Does 1-10 were about to carry out the threat. Plaintiff did not consent to Defendants Does 1-10’s conduct. As a result of Defendants Does 1-10’s conduct the Plaintiff was physically and psychologically damaged, incurred medical bills, sustained disability and had to retain an attorney and has incurred legal costs in connection therewith in order to prosecute this action. Defendants Does 1-10’s threatening and aggressive behavior was a substantial factor in Plaintiff’s fear for Plaintiff’s reasonable physical person and her sense of personal dignity. Defendants Does 1-10’s malicious and oppressive despicable conduct set forth above was intended to cause injury to the Plaintiff and subjected the Plaintiff to cruel and unjust hardship with a willful and conscious disregard for the Plaintiff’s rights and safety such that Defendant is subject to punitive damages as set forth in California Civil Code §3294.

None of Corona’s filings and none of the responses filed by the defendants in the case explain the reason Corona was initially approached, resulting in the alleged altercation.

Corona is asking for an unspecified amount in damages. The case is still pending with a trial date set for August of 2025.

