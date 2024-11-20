90 DAY FIANCÉ Tigerlily marred twice before Adnan, 2nd divorce never finalized?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Abdelfattah has not been completely honest with viewers about her marital history before “marrying” Adnan Abdelfattah. In addition to having a husband she never mentioned on the show, Tigerlily appears to still be married to her second husband!

TIGERLILY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

Tigerlily is quite open on Before the 90 Days about her marriage to Darren Taylor, with whom she shares two children. However, Tigerlily fails to mention that Darren was actually her second marriage.

According to Dallas County, Texas court records, Tigerlily (aka Mariko Haberman) filed for divorce from Adam Azulai in June of 2011.

Two years after filing for divorce, Mariko married her second husband, Darren Taylor, in June of 2023.

Who is Tigerlily’s first husband, Adam Azulai? We don’t know much about her first husband, but Tigerlily did address their marriage during an Instagram Q&A.

Someone asked Tigerlily why she chose to keep her first marriage quiet. “I didn’t necessarily ‘keep it quiet,’ Tigerlily answered. “It just wasn’t relevant. I was young and did it, then a week later was like oops 😂 and then got out of it.”

TIGERLILY’S 2ND DIVORCE NEVER FINALIZED?

According to court records, Tigerlily (aka Mariko Taylor) married her second husband, Darren Taylor, on June 28, 2013. The couple have two children together, both boys. The oldest was born in November of 2013, and the youngest was born in February of 2017.

Darren filed for divorce on June 24, 2021. A Notice of Non-Suit was filed by Darren on June 30, 2021 and the case was closed the same day.

On August 11, 2021, Tigerlily filed for divorce from Darren in Denton County District Court. According to the filing, the couple stopped living together as spouses in July of 2021.

A counter petition for divorce by Darren was filed on August 25, 2021.

A Joint Notice of Non-Suit was filed on February 16, 2022 by both parties. The case was closed the same day.

Those are the only divorce filings for Darren and Tigerlily in Denton County or Collin County. As stated in Starcasm’s previous article about Tigerlily and Darren’s marriage, we have been unable to find any evidence that Tigerlily and her second husband are legally divorced.

TIGERLILY CHEATED ON HER HUSBAND?

In Touch obtained more information from Tigerlily’s divorce filing. According to the site, Darren’s counter petition includes some boiler plate reasons for the dissolution of the marriage.

However, the filing also makes the claim that “counterrespondent has committed adultery.”

Tigerlily has yet to address the cheating allegation or the legal status of her second marriage. Stay tuned!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









