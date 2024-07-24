Boogie got a ‘Liar’ face tattoo because he lied about cancer

Two weeks ago YouTuber Boogie2988 a.k.a. “Boogie” was exposed by Destiny for lying about a cancer diagnosis for two years. The bombshell happened on a livestream for his show LOLCowLive, which also features YouTubers Wings of Redemption and Tommy C and was founded by Keemstar, who now hosts the show.

The drama around Boogie’s lie continued to play out on the Internet over the past two weeks, culminating with him getting the word “Liar” tattooed on his face during tonight’s LOLCowLive stream. Today is also his 50th birthday.

Boogie2988 just tattooed LIAR on his face after faking cancer.. 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/hro3YiqaKg — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 24, 2024

Boogie’s big lie: polycythemia vera vs secondary polycythemia

Two years ago Boogie, real name Steven Williams, announced that he was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called polycythemia vera. He followed up with a YouTube video explaining his diagnosis.

Since then, Boogie’s told his audience that he has had severe financial problems that are impeding his ability to pay for cancer treatment.

Just a few months ago, Boogie came under fire for for receiving payment for promoting a pump and dump cryptocurrency meme coin to his audience. He explained to YouTuber Coffeezilla that he needed the sponsorship payment to pay for expensive cancer treatments.

Boogie’s conversation with Coffeezilla made YouTuber Destiny question the validity of Boogie’s statements about having cancer, which led to the live confrontation.

Polycythemia a blood disorder where a person’s body produces too many red blood cells. There are two types of polycythemia. Polycythemia vera is a type of cancer, while secondary polycythemia is a symptom of other issues, but is not cancerous.

Based on statements Boogie has made over the years about his symptoms and treatments, Destiny concluded that he thought Boogie was never diagnosed with polycythemia vera, but instead had secondary polycythemia.

During the confrontation, Boogie was asked to show the polycythemia vera diagnosis from his patient portal or paperwork from his doctor.

He refused to do so, even when offered up to $80,000.

In a later livestream, Boogie admitted that he had never been officially diagnosed with polycythemia vera, although his doctors still suspect his either has this type of cancer, or another kind of cancer.

He needs a bone marrow test to verify whether or not his has polycythemia vera, and other tests like a colonoscopy to check for other forms of cancer.

Destiny posted this video explaining why he felt confident about confronting Boogie about lying about cancer

He was “fired” by Keemstar for being disingenuous about his cancer diagnosis, and a contract was made up for Keemstar to buy out Boogie’s portion of the show.

He was given an option of getting a tattoo of the word “Liar” on his face as a way to earn his way back on the show, and tonight he fulfilled this by getting “Liar” tattooed on his jawline in the comic sans font.

After Boogie got the tattoo tonight, he was officially offered a spot back on the show and his 25% share of the show’s profits.

As part of his restitution, Boogie also shipped his million-subscriber YouTue plague to Keemstar and donated $4,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Nothing will ever make up for the bullshit I pulled. But I hope this makes some of you feel a little better. pic.twitter.com/GbacF4A9vC — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) July 25, 2024

The tattoo was originally supposed to be on his forehead, but it was negotiated to appear lower on his face.

Boogie says he’s glad Destiny came into the livestream and dropped a bomb on his life.

At first Boogie said he had plans to get the tattooed removed in a few years, but changed his mind on the ride home when his 21-year-old girlfriend Dezi told him she thought the tattoo “looks hot.”

Boogie’s explanation statement

After the initial call-out livestream, Boogie briefly left the Internet. He even insinuated that he wanted to end his own life.

He soon returned to Twitter with the below apology statement.

According to the internet i "Lied about cancer." However for the last 2 years I've been treating the symptoms of that cancer. Blood tests, medications, and so much more. We still have one test left to do to verify WHICH cancer it is. For now, we have been treating the… — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) July 16, 2024

Here’s the text:

According to the internet i “Lied about cancer.” However for the last 2 years I’ve been treating the symptoms of that cancer. Blood tests, medications, and so much more. We still have one test left to do to verify WHICH cancer it is. For now, we have been treating the Polycthemia Vera which is the cancer they TOLD me that I have. My brother has seen it in my medical charts. My Girlfriend and best friend have been present when the doctor spoke of it. We are now doing more tests to confirm the Polycthemia Vera, or determine if there is a second cancer present. We are starting with a colonoscopy to see if there is cancer present there, as I’ve shown signs that prostate cancer is present. I was panicked when my doctor told me I had cancer 2 years ago and when I was in a vulnerable state I shared that long before I should have. It was a stupid, stupid thing to do. I should have never jumped the gun like that. I have NEVER done a go fund me. I have NEVER asked my audience for money to treat this cancer. I never have and never will. In fact in my years as a youtuber I’ve donated and helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to St Jude’s Cancer Research hospital, to help people suffering with cancer. My father died of cancer. My best friend from childhood died of cancer. My friend John (total biscuit) died of cancer. Cancer is not something I would ever lie about. But I should have waited for the final tests to be done and not just repeated what my doctor had to say that day. i’m sorry that I ever spoke of it and moving foward no matter what happens I will not speak of it publicly. I consider this a closed matter and now will make sure it remains a private battle that is shared only with my closest loved ones. I’m sorry for those hurt or offended by either the rumors that have floated around, or by my actions when I spoke too early about my cancer. Of all the mistakes and fuck ups I’ve ever made in this life, this was the one that will haunt me to the bitter end, as it should. I’m genuinely sorry.

