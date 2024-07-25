YouTuber Amberlynn Reid debuts new girlfriend, Tommy



YouTuber Amberlynn Reid has debuted her new girlfriend Tommy this week, and she’s the first girlfriend since Amberlynn’s ex Becky who has been willing to share her face with Amberlynn’s audience. “Gorlworld,” as it’s known, is a tough crowd!

Since Becky broke up with Amberlynn in June 2021, Amberlynn was in a relationship with a woman who she referred to as “Wifey” and then “Faline.” She moved from New York to Amberlynn’s apartment in Kentucky shortly after Becky broke it off with Amberlynn, but would not show anything but her hand.

After about 1.5 years together, Wifey broke up with Amberlynn in 2023, and Amberlynn subsequently moved to Oklahoma to be near her mother.

While in Oklahoma, Amberlynn has told her audiences about a few love interests that never quite went anywhere. The latest was a woman named “Valentine.”

Now Amberlynn is officially launching her new girlfriend Tommy, and giving hints that they’re moving in together already.

A few days ago Amberlynn posted a vlog about meeting her for the first time after being in a long-distance relationship for a few weeks. Amberlynn says that the day Tommy arrived in Oklahoma was a month after she messaged Amberlynn for the first time.

Amberlynn noted that the rapper Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO only knew each other for a month before they got married in 2016.

After the girlfriend arrived (and surprised Amberlynn by renting a Jeep,) Amberlynn described their time together as “perfection.”











