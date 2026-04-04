BELOW DECK Trevor Walker arrested for 3rd DUI in 3 years EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Fired Below Deck Season 4 Senior Deckhand Trevor Walker was arrested for DUI in Florida this week. This was at the third DUI arrest for Trevor in the past three years.

Fans of Below Deck will likely remember Trevor’s short-lived time aboard the Motor Yacht Valor in Season 4. After multiple drunken incidents, Trevor was demoted from Senior Deckhand to Deckhand after just 2 episodes.

Trevor was unpopular with most of the crew. Chef Ben Robinson went so far as to call him a “belligerent little redneck” at one point. Trevor Walker was fired by Captain Lee Rosbach in Season 4 Episode 4.

TREVOR WALKER’S THIRD DUI ARREST

TMZ was the first to report on Trevor’s most recent arrest and revealed the 34-year-old was booked early in the AM hours in Escambia County on Monday, March 30.

Trevor was charged with felony DUI (3rd violation within 10 years), refusal to submit to a DUI test, driving with a suspended license, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway. A theft charge was listed on his jail booking page, but that appears to be from a previous arrest earlier this year.

Starcasm obtained the police report and can share additional information about Trevor’s most recent arrest, as well as his prior arrests.

TREVOR WALKER 2026 DUI ARREST DETAILS

According to the police report, Trevor was clocked driving 79 mph in a 45 mph zone by an officer traveling in the opposite direction.

“The vehicle then traveled across the center dividing lane, partially entering the opposing lane of travel where my patrol vehicle was,” the officer states. “Due to the vehicle entering my lane, I had to quickly swerve to the right and pull off the roadway to avoid being struck head-on by the vehicle.”

The officer turned on his lights and began to pursue Trevor, who eventually came to a stop at a red light.

“While exiting my patrol vehicle, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as S/Trevor Walker, motioned his hand out of the driver’s window and began to take his foot off the brake to begin traveling through the intersection. I then yelled for the driver to stop the vehicle, to which he complied.”

More from the police report:

Upon making contact with S/Walker,I explained the reason for the traffic stop. S/Walker immediately became defensive and began asking “for a break”. I then explained that if I did not pull my patrol vehicle to the right, he would have hit me head-on, to which S/Walker stated: “That’s not true.” I then requested for S/Walker’s driver’s license, which he was slow to produce and had to look through multiple places in the truck despite it being located in his wallet from his back pocket. Prior to getting his license, S/Walker continually begged “for a break” and that he lives not far away. As I asked for the vehicle’s registration, S/Walker began asking if I could “expedite this’ and if he could “help you out”. S/Walker was visibly frustrated and stated that “he was fu**ed”. S/Walker then mentioned that he had prior DUI’s without being asked. When asked about his driver’s license status, S/Walker explained that his license was not valid due to a prior DUI. S/Walker denied having consumed any alcohol when asked, but stated that he had consumed marijuana approximately four hours prior to driving. When asked to place his feeling of impairment on a scale of zero, being completely sober, and 10, being completely “fall down intoxicated”, S/Walker stated “two.” While speaking with S/Walker, it was apparent that he was unable to complete divided-attention tasks when asked questions while being tasked to locate a license or paper document. S/Walker’s eyes were glossed over, watery, and his pupils were extremely dilated and not reactive to my flashlight. I observed S/Walker’s face to be flushed, and his speech was slow. See Alcohol/Drug Influence Report Form for further details. While waiting for an assisting deputy to arrive on the scene, S/Walker repeatedly stated and requested that I follow him home or give him a ride home, and to “not do this to him,” referring to the DUI investigation. S/Walker stated that he had been in the position before and that he knew what was going to happen next. S/Walker initially stated that he was coming from an “ex-lover’s house” when asked where he was coming from, but later in the conversation changed his story and stated that he was coming from practice with his boys. Once Deputy Caro #366 arrived on the scene, I requested for S/Walker to exit his vehicle. S/Walker was able to exit his vehicle on his own, he appeared unsteady on his feet while walking back to my patrol vehicle. I then asked S/Walker if he would consent to a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tasks (SFSTs), to which he refused. I then explained to S/Walker that I would have to base my current DUI investigation on my current observations, to which he still refused. S/Walker was then detained in handcuffs and placed in my patrol vehicle for further investigation. I then requested that S/Walker submit to testing of his breath to determine its alcohol content, which he refused. I then requested that S/Walker submit to testing of his urine to determine its chemical and/or controlled substance content, which he refused. While standing directly next to S/Walker at this time, who was in the backseat of my patrol vehicle, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath while speaking. While reading implied consent to S/Walker, he continually requested that I just take him to jail and not read the information to him. A records check of S/Walker’s Alabama license revealed that it was currently suspended as of 04/15/2025 for a prior DUI conviction in Alabama. A records check of S/Walker in the Florida driver and vehicle information database revealed that his Florida license was suspended as of 12/31/2024. S/Walker had one prior DUI conviction on 05/03/2024 in Escambia County, Florida. S/Walker has a total of two prior DUI convictions based on my records checks, and this incident makes the third DUI incident within the past 10 years for him. Due to S/Walker knowingly operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway while his normal faculties were impaired, coupled with his knowing that his license was currently suspended, and refusing to submit to chemical testing, he was arrested.

Trevor Walker posted his bond and was released on March 31. He is due back in court for arraignment on April 24.

TREVOR WALKER SAYS HE’S INNOCENT

The New York Post spoke with Trevor Walker after his most recent DUI arrest, and he claims he is innocent.

“I was not under the influence and told the police that, but they still harassed me for a breath test and a field sobriety test,” Trevor said, adding that he didn’t trust the devices used to measure blood alcohol levels.

Trevor claimed police have “zero evidence” against him, but he does admit his license was suspended from a prior DUI conviction.

Trevor said he was leaving a friend’s house after falling asleep while watching a movie when he was pulled over.

TREVOR WALKER THEFT ARREST

Trevor Walker also addressed his recent theft charge while speaking with The Post. “The larceny thing is over and done with,” Trevor stated. “I’ve been to court, and the state did not press charges.”

According to Escambia County court records, Trevor Walker pleaded guilty to petit theft on March 31, which was the same day he was released from jail after his DUI arrest.

The only punishment listed on the Court Worksheet and Order is Trevor being obligated to pay $273 in court costs.

According to the police report from Trevor Walker’s theft arrest obtained by Starcasm, he was arrested on January 27, 2026 after stealing a pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $212.

Trevor was observed putting the sunglasses in his coat pocket while shopping at a Pensacola Walmart Vision Center.

Trevor Walker then made contact with an elderly female, later identified as Mary Walker (Other Person), at the self-check-out where she used a bank card to purchase her merchandise. The two then left Walmart’s front door and passed all points of sale without attempting to purchase the Oakley’s sunglasses that were concealed in Trevor Walker’s jacket pocket.

Police were able to find out Mary Walker’s name through the credit card she used. Mary’s address turned up Trevor as an associated individual, and he was “immediately identified” as the suspect in the surveillance video.

And never forget Hamburglar Jax Taylor stealing sunglasses from a Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical store in Hawaii! 😂 (Maybe my favorite #PumpRules story ever?) In case you forgot the details: https://t.co/OVvymaaT88 pic.twitter.com/U7fEp645L0 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 19, 2024

The investigating officer called Mary and spoke with her. From the police report:

Trevor Walker was in close proximity to Mary Walker and was involved in the phone conversation. Trevor Walker advised he put the sunglasses back, but was unable to tell me where he put them back. Mary Walker then asked if I would like them to come back to Walmart, I said yes. Trevor Walker then took the phone to talk to me. I explained to Trevor Walker that the video followed him and he never put the sunglasses down. Trevor Walker asked me to hold while he checked his jacket. That’s when Trevor Walker asked if they were Oakley’s then confirmed that he had them. Trevor Walker advised he would retum them.

Trevor went back to the Walmart with the sunglasses and wearing the same jacket from the surveillance video. The sunglasses were returned to Walmart loss prevention by the officer and Trevor was arrested.

TREVOR WALKER FEBRUARY 2024 DUI ARREST

The police report from Trevor Walker’s most recent arrest states he has two prior DUI convictions — one in Alabama and one in Florida. Starcasm was able to obtain records on two prior Trevor Walker DUI arrests in Florida.

Trevor was arrested for DUI in Escambia County on February 2, 2024. From the arrest report:

The ECSO received a call from a citizen that a driver was passed out in a red truck at the exit ramp from [Interstate] 10 to Nine Mile Road. I arrived and saw a person walking away from the red truck as if he was checking on the driver. I began to follow the vehicle and noticed weaving and jerky corrections and stops/starts. At Pine Forest and Nine Mile, the vehicle made an illegal lane change and turned north onto Pine Forest, at which point I conducted a traffic stop. I spoke with the driver and explained the reason for the stop. The driver, s/Walker, seemed confused and said he had not been passed out and seemed not to know what I was talking about regarding somebody checking on him. He later admitted a person did check on him, and that he “might” have been asleep at the light. I asked what he put on the floor when I stopped him, but he denied putting anything on the floor. He denied having an open alcohol containers in the vehicle. His speach seemed slurred. He denied alcohol or drug use and asked to get out of the truck. After Deputy Oliveras arrived for assistance, I asked Walker to perform FSTs [Field Sobriety Tests], which he agreed to do. Tasks were performed on the paved parking lot and showed signs of impairment. During these tasks he admitted he had been drinking alcohol. He was placed under arrest for DUI. During a search of his vehicle I located two empty bottles of vodka and one partially empty bottle on the floor where I saw him reaching. At the ECSO he gave a breath sample of .209 and .226. He was delivered to the Escambia County Jail.

Trevor pleaded nolo contendere and was found guilty of DUI in May of 2024. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service. Trevor was ordered to attend DUI school and two drunk driving impact panels. He was ordered to pay numerous fines and fees and his driver’s license was suspended for 6 months.

TREVOR WALKER DECEMBER 2024 DUI ARREST

On December 31, 2024, Trevor Walker was arrested for DUI in Okaloosa County, Florida.

According to the DUI Probable Cause Affidavit, Trevor’s 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was “called in as reckless vehicle” and the officer made contact with Trevor in the vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 10 at approximately 4:15PM.

In the section of the affidavit form for unusual actions observed, the officer wrote: “Became emotional advised he was addicted to alcohol and advised he had been drinking and ‘being stupid.'”

An officer on the scene administered numerous field sobriety tests and Trevor struggled with all of them. When asked to perform the “walk and turn” test, Trevor “attempted to begin, however, almost fell over several times during instructions, advised he was unable to perform.”

Trevor refused to take a breath test. He was charged with DUI — second offense in five years.

In March of 2025, Trevor pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 2 times within 5 years.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, and 50 hours of community service. His driver’s license was suspended for five years and he was once again ordered to attend DUI school and a victim impact panel.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com