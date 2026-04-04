TikToker Noah Beck’s sister in alleged grooming scandal

Haley Beck, the older sister of TikTok personality and “Baywatch” actor Noah Beck, is facing dismissal from her teaching job after an internal investigation found she had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

On April 1, the Peoria Unified School District confirmed it carried out a “comprehensive internal investigation under the provisions of Title IX” into Beck, who teaches at Centennial High School, according to People magazine.

A designated “decision-maker” reportedly determined that Beck had groomed a student, leading to a sexual relationship, and recommended that her employment be terminated.

According to a statement of charges obtained by People, Beck allegedly sent $630, exchanged more than 4,000 text messages, and offered oral sex to an 18-year-old student over the course of several weeks, from June 21 to Aug. 2, 2025.

The investigation also alleges that she offered to buy the student tequila during their communications. On March 26, the district’s governing board formally approved the statement of charges seeking her termination.

The California Post has reached out to the Beck family for comment. According to 12News, a phone number associated with Beck requested no further contact.

“Because grooming occurred, any sexual conduct after the date of consent is considered unwelcome,” the decision-maker wrote in the statement of charges.

The 27-year-old has until April 8, 10 days after the board adopted the statement of charges, to request a hearing before any termination is finalized, the district said.