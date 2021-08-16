During Season 6 of Below Deck: Mediterranean David Pascoe confessed his feelings for his boss, bosun Malia White, twice. The second time she had to give him an answer, and she very politely cut him off by saying that she didn’t want to be in a relationship. That may have not been true, as Malia currently appears to be in a relationship with someone else who was on the boat: Jake the engineer.
On the Below Deck shows we usually see a cast of 11-12 people, but there are several other people on the boat helping it run behind the scenes (not to mention the production crew.) There’s even a secret stew who comes in between charters and really helps turn the boat around. One of these crew members is Jake, one of the boat engineers, and he has apparently won the heart of Malia.
Starting in May 2021, Malia and Jake have been seen together on Captain Sandy’s partner Leah Shafer’s Instagram. In May they also appeared together on the Instagram account of a small events company called Little Gatherings. The company said they had curated “something special for these two cuties – @maliakpwhite was a goddess in that white dress + @bakeyjakeyy was equally as lovely.”
On July 21, Make posted a photo of himself and Malia on her 31st birthday, surrounded by balloons.
Malia hasn’t always had the best of luck with dating on the show. In Season 2, she got caught up in a messy love triangle with chef Adam Glick and Wes Walton. She chose Wes at the end of the season, but they broke up soon afterwards. When she returned for season 5, Malia was dating chef Tom Checketts, who came on board at the end of the season to replace Kiko Lorran. Later Malia revealed that she found out from a friend that Tom had cheated on her.