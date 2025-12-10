BELOW DECK MED Primary Cameron Colvin arrested for fraud & money laundering

The current season of Below Deck Mediterranean features primary charter guest Cameron Colvin. Cameron’s pref sheet describes him as “a former football player who is now in commercial real estate. He wants to treat his friends to a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Cameron chartering Bravado for the Bravo cameras looks to be another example of what the indictment describes as “a veneer of a lavish lifestyle” funded by fraudulent schemes and misrepresented assets.

BELOW DECK MED CAMERON COLVIN ARREST DETAILS

Cameron Colvin, who played wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks between 2004 and 2007, was arrested by the FBI on October 30. He is currently facing 20 federal charges for wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors claim Cameron Colvin built his fake empire on lies and deceit, including money received from women he was romantically involved with.

From the indictment:

Between in or about November 2018 and the present, CAMERON COLVIN (“COLVIN”) engaged in a broad fraud scheme in which he defrauded numerous individuals by making false promises regarding COLVIN’s business ventures. In total, COLVIN defrauded individuals out of more than $1,250,000. For example, COLVIN represented that he could provide project funding to clients seeking financing. COLVIN assured the clients that their funds would be used only to facilitate financing. In relation to these purported financing opportunities, COLVIN obtained client’s funds after making materially false statements and omissions orally, during in-person or written solicitations, as well as in writing with marketing materials including the CamCo Commercial Inc.’s (“CamCo”) website, self-styled contracts, engagement letters, and other documents. COLVIN then used the funds for purposes other than what was promised to victims, such as for personal living expenses and to support a veneer of a lavish lifestyle. COLVIN also fraudulently obtained investor funds by promising investors they could loan COLVIN funds with the promise that they would receive 18% returns within 30 to 45 days. COLVIN never returned the investors principal and interest. Last, COLVIN leveraged romantic relationships with certain women in order to obtain short term business loans from those women with the promise of repayment. Again, COLVIN never returned any of the funds and used them for personal expenses.

COLVIN misrepresented the success of his company CamCo in various ways. First, he established a website that was riddled with misrepresentations including that CamCo had a global presence with offices in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. In reality, COLVIN rented a single office suite in Scottsdale for which he was in arrears in rent and from which he was eventually evicted in 2023. COLVIN was the sole owner of CamCo.

The CamCo website describes a team of employees consisting of between 1-36 employees per location. Again, none of this was true as COLVIN only had a few employees at his Scottsdale office that he failed to timely pay.

To further a veneer of a successful self-made businessman, COLVIN promoted himself as a billionaire philanthropist. For example, he pledged $200 million, to be paid at a rate of $10 million per year over twenty years, to Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. COLVIN never honored this commitment because, in reality, he had no money to pledge.

Contrary to his claims on his website and to prospective clients, COLVIN admitted under oath in a separate proceeding that the only real estate project ever funded was a “personal project” in in 2009 and he further admitted that he has never owned any real estate in his name.

Cameron Colvin’s case currently has a motions deadline of December 26. His trial date is currently February 3, 2026.

CAMERON COLVIN INSPIRED BEFORE FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

Well before the fraud and money laundering charges, Cameron Colvin was well known for much more positive reasons.

From Sportico:

After enduring a series of childhood tragedies—including the drug-related death of his father and the murder of his best friend and high school teammate—he rose to national attention and joined the Oregon football team in 2004 as a highly recruited wide receiver. Colvin’s story was later dramatized in the 2014 feature film, When the Game Stands Tall, about his high school program at De La Salle in California, which had a 151-game winning streak under former head coach Bob Ladouceur.

BELOW DECK MED PRIMARY CHARTER GUEST ARRESTS

Cameron Colvin is not the first Below Deck Mediterranean primary charter guest whose arrest made headlines in 2025.

William “Billy” Rodriguez, who appeared as a primary charter guest on Season 7 and Season 8, was arrested for first degree murder in October. Billy’s charge stems from a 2024 hit-and-run incident in California.

According to police, 60-year-old Christina Barrington and her dog were struck from behind by a black 2021 Porsche in Cathedral City on October 11, 2024. Barrington died the following day. Police believe Billy was the driver of the Porsche.

