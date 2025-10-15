BELOW DECK Charter guest Billy Rodriguez arrested for murder

A two-time primary charter guest on Below Deck Mediterranean has been arrested for murder in California.

William Rodriguez, who went by the name Billy Rodriguez on Below Deck Med, was arrested by Cathedral City police in California on Monday.

WILLIAM RODRIGUEZ MURDER CHARGE DETAILS

William Rodriguez has been charged with felony murder, felony hit and run resulting in death, and misdemeanor driving without a license stemming from an incident in October, 2024.

According to NBC Palm Springs, 60-year-old Christina Barrington and her dog were struck from behind by a black 2021 Porsche in Cathedral City on October 11, 2024. Barrington died the following day.

Police named William Rodriguez as a tentative suspect within days of the incident, but did not issue a warrant until late last week.

From NBC Palm Springs:

Hours before the incident, video surveillance shows Rodriguez visiting two bars on Arenas Road shortly after leaving a concert at Acrisure Arena, according to court documents. Rodriguez then proceeded to speed on East Palm Canyon Drive — when he swerved and hit a woman on a scooter and her dog. Rodriguez continued to drive for 1400 feet, dragging the scooter, before making a sudden turn.

The charge of driving without a license is due to Rodriquez’s 2013 DUI conviction.

William Rodriguez is being held without bond and is due in court today.

UPDATE – The murder charge was amended to 1st degree murder. Billy was released on October 16 after posting a $2 million bond. His next court date is scheduled for October 24.

WILLIAM BILLY RODRIGUEZ ON BELOW DECK MED

William “Billy” Rodriguez appeared on Season 7 and Season 8 of Below Deck Med.

Billy’s appearance during Season 7 was memorable due to the yacht losing power to its stabilizers and Captain Sandy’s infamous inflatable slide being held up in customs during the charter.

Billy Rodriguez returned for Season 8. During the pref sheet meeting, Captain Sandy was asked how Billy’s previous charter went. “Not good,” she answered.

“Billy Rodriguez is the co-founder of an advertising agency,” Captain Sandy continued. “He is happy to be back. Although, this time he is hoping to have a boat with working stabilizers and a slide. Billy will be joined by his fiancé, Chris, and their six closest friends.

The advertising agency co-founded by Billy Rodriguez is Silvercrest Advertising. He is currently the CEO of the company.

