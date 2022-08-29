BELOW DECK MED Are Natalya and Storm still together? SPOILERS

Below Deck Med Season 7 stew Natalya Scudder and provisional bosun Storm Smith are in the early stages of their boatmance, but they’re already experiencing some choppy seas. Will they make it through the season? Are Natalya and Storm still together?
The new preview trailer for the second half of Below Deck Med Season 7 suggests that the duo’s choppy seas turn into massive swells threatening to capsize their relationship. Natalaya and Storm can be seen having multiple heated exchanges. In one scene they are at the beach when Natalya starts to walk away and says: “You know what? Deal with your own temper tantrum then.”
In another scene, Storm lives up to his name by storming off from the crew’s table at a restaurant. “I can’t take you any more,” he says. “BLEEP BLEEP. Get the BLEEP out of my life.”
To be fair, the storming off scene was edited to look as though Storm was angry at Natalya, but he could have been angry at someone else. He and deckhand Jason Gaskell obviously have some serious issues later this season resulting in Jason vowing to never work on a boat with Storm ever again, so perhaps Storm was upset at Jason in this scene?
Here is the full trailer — all of the Storm and Natalya drama is in the latter half:
Are Natalya and Storm Still Together?
Judging from social media posts made by Storm and Natalya, their boatmance did not survive and they are no longer together. Natalya shared a gallery of photos on Instagram posing with stew Kyle Viljoen on August 1. “Stop, I thought this was a boyfriend reveal,” one of her followers commented, adding a string of laughing emoji.
“Hahaha,” Natalya replied. “Unfortunately I’m still single.”
Meanwhile, Storm has been a little less subtle revealing whether or not he and Natalya are still together. He’s posted numerous photos and videos of himself and his new girlfriend, Chloe Griffin. In May, the two of them stayed together at the Mount Bain Cabin just off the Bainskloof Pass in South Africa.
In June, Storm and Chloe traveled to Italy for more adventures together, including the celebration of Chloe’s birthday. Here’s a gallery of images that Storm uploaded to celebrate his boo’s b-day:
To find out how Storm and Natalya’s relationship fell apart, be sure to keep tuning in for new episodes of Below Deck Med airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo, or streaming a week early on Peacock!
