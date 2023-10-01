Below Deck Med stew Kyle Viljoen shocked his Instagram followers on Sunday when he posted a gallery of photos of himself in a hospital and revealed that he has been diagnosed with a potentially fatal skin condition!
“Late Sunday night was the start to a scary ride for Zachary and I,” Kyle begins his caption, referencing his fiancé, Zachary Riley.
“After starting a new medication I begin to feel generally unwell,” Kyle continues. “Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life.”
More from Kyle:
Monday started with throat pain like none other. Spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet. Having gone to the walk-in clinic & diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease they sent me on my way. Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision. Friday there was still no sign of relief. Zachary rushed me to NYU ER. 🏥
Bypassing others in the ED waiting room, the medical staff rushed me into be examined from head to toe by almost every service from ophthalmology to dermatology (over 20 doctors) and told me I had something called SJS.
Kyle explains that SJS stands for Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, and he includes this description of the condition, taken in part from the Mayo Clinic:
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Treated as a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Usually a reaction to certain medications that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies & sheds. Treated with intensive IVIG transfusions and medical treatment.
More from Kyle, including a positive prognosis:
With an impeccable medical staff, a loving fiancé, and support of friends and family I am working towards making a full recovery. Having eaten my first meal in 7 days and finding that coconut milk helps with mouth blisters, I am over the moon with optimism and hope. 🫂
A few things I’ve learned from this experience. One, advocate for your health and treat your body seriously. If something doesn’t feel right seek treatment. Two, family and a support system is EVERYTHING. Without them, I’m not sure where I’d be. And three, try to always get through rough times with lots of love and even more laughs (even when they hurt). ❤️
Kyle’s fiancé Zachary responds in the comments by expressing his admiration for how Kyle has handled the past seven days. “So proud of how strong you are,” Zachary writes, adding a 💪🏻 emoji. “I love you till the days end, my warrior ❤️🥰.”
Here is Kyle’s gallery, but be forewarned that some of the photos are a bit graphic:
More information on Stevens-Johnson syndrome
Recovering from Stevens-Johnson syndrome (NHS.UK)
It may take several weeks or months for you to fully recover from Stevens-Johnson syndrome. It’s likely you’ll feel very tired for a few weeks after leaving hospital.
Your skin will usually take about 2 or 3 weeks to heal, but it can sometimes take longer if you get a skin infection.
Complications of Stevens-Johnson syndrome (NHS.UK)
Stevens-Johnson syndrome can cause serious complications including:
• skin problems like a skin infection, changes in skin colour and scarring
• problems with organs, such as the lungs, liver and kidneys
• eye problems, such as long-term inflammation or sight problems
• problems with the vagina or penis caused by scarring
Outcomes (National Library of Medicine)
The outcomes of patients with SJS depend on the extent and severity of skin involvement. For those with a mild eruption, the lesions usually heal in 12 to 16 weeks. Mild scarring may occur, but there is usually no functional loss unless the eyes and other mucous membranes are involved.
When the involved skin area is more than 20%, mortality rates of 1 to 27% have been reported. The presence of concomitant bacterial infection can increase mortality rates.
Factors that adversely affect the outcome include advanced age, leucopenia, presence of a malignancy, renal dysfunction, hyperglycemia, and more than 10% BSA involvement.
Survivors of SJS may develop inverted eyelids, sicca-like syndrome, visual loss, and corneal neovascularization, but n interprofessional approach will lead to better outcomes.
Bravo stars show support for Kyle Viljoen
The comments section of Kyle’s Instagram gallery post quickly filled with messages of support, including lots of messages from his fellow Bravolebrities. Here is a sampling of some of those comments:
Heather Kapiolani: Angel I am sending you SO MANY PRAYERS!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🤍✨
Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Oh no!! Wish we were there to make you laugh and keep you company, we love you.
Natasha Webb: My heart is so broken seeing you like this my love 😢💔 sending you all mine, Max, Paddington & Rupert’s love, cuddles, kisses and strength. We love you so dearly ❤️ xxxx
Danielle Olivera: Kyle babe! Here if you need me ❤️❤️❤️
Jackie Mark Goldschneider: Sending you so much love, my friend. Speedy recovery ❤️
Ashling Lorger: Oh my dear ❤️ sending you love and a speedy recovery
Julia d’Albert: Gosh thinking of you! Sending love 💗
Kacey Margo: stay strong kyle! ❤️❤️❤️ we love u
Roy Orbison Jr: Sending prayers your way. Hope you feel better soon Kyle ♥️
Jessika Makanalani Asai: Kylie baby😭😭😭💔💔💔 prayers to you, sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jill Zarin: Baby im so worried about you! Feel better!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Nastia Surmava: Love you so much my warrior
