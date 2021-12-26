51-year-old 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season Season 5 star Gino Palazzolo reveals on the show that he is ready to have children with his 34-year-old Panamanian girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda. Given the fact that he and Jasmine have never actually met in person, the desire to have kids immediately is concerning to his family members.
“I can understand my family’s concerns about me meeting Jasmine, and that we want to have kids,” Gino admits, “because there’s a lot you don’t now about a person if you’ve only been speaking to them online.” Gino remains steadfast in his desire to propagate quickly, due largely to his age.
“At 51 years old, I don’t want to pass up what could be my last shot at true love and a family,” he says.
Gino is so motivated to become a father that he brings a pregnancy test along on his trip to meet Jasmine for the first time.
Unfortunately for Gino, he was exactly right when he said “there’s a lot you don’t now about a person if you’ve only been speaking to them online.”
Jasmine has 2 children
Jasmine has a couple of major surprises in store for Gino. Depending on how important genetics are to him, the two secrets might be a mix of good news and bad news.
The potential good news is that Gino doesn’t need to be in a hurry to have children with Jasmine because she already has two of them!
In her intro, Jasmine reveals that she is a teacher of American literature before making the motherhood reveal. “I’m also a mother of two beautiful baby boys!” she tells producers in an interview clip. “Well, they are not babies, but they will always be my babies.”
Being a mom is usually a hard secret to keep when someone comes to visit for an extended period of time, but Jasmine goes on to say that neither of her boys currently live with her. “My eldest lives with my ex-husband,” she reveals. “And the youngest lives with me. But, he has a special condition, and during this pandemic he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown, so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside.”
Here are some photos of Jasmine’s children shared by TLC:
It’s unclear what the exact ages of the boys are. They look to be between 5 and 12 in the photos. Also unclear is whether or not the two children have the same father.
“This year has been very difficult for me,” Jasmine continues, “but meeting Gino, it felt so good. It was like therapy.”
UPDATE – Jasmine shared a series of Instagram stories going Christmas shopping right before Christmas. She also shared a couple photos of herself and one of her sons:
Jasmine is on birth control
The potential bad news for Gino is that his hopes of getting Jasmine pregnant are facing a major roadblock. “He wants to have a baby,” Jasmine explains, “but having babies in a hurry, that is crazy.”
Jasmine then drops a major bombshell. “Gino doesn’t know that I’m taking birth control pills. And I’m nervous to tell him the truth because he’s gonna be very disappointed.”
That is going to be a heckuva one-two punch when Jasmine tells Gino that she is on birth control and already has two kids! To see that magic moment(s) take place, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7 on TLC!
Here are the three video clips with Gino stating his desire to have kids right away, Jasmine revealing that she already has two children, and Jasmine telling producers she is on birth control:
