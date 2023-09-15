90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Shekinah Garner is no stranger to reality television. The 41-year-old single mom previously appeared on Patti Stanger’s show, The Millionaire Matchmaker!
Unlike fellow 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva, Shekinah had a great deal of success on the matchmaking show as she won multiple dates with a very famous musician. She also found a boyfriend via the show, but it wasn’t her millionaire match!
Shekinah appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker Season 6, Episode 11 in 2013. Titled “The Olympian and the Rock Star,” the episode featured “millionaire” musician Adam Gaynor, the former guitarist for the band Matchbox Twenty.
During the application process, Patti was rather taken by Shekinah after she confirmed she “was raised in an Amish community.” Shekinah was careful to never say she was actually Amish, though, which jibes with her intro on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, in which she said that her parents chose to live “like” the Amish.
Patti approves Shekinah to attend the first dating mixer with Adam, and we’re given the impression that Shekinah might be her number one contender as a match!
“Shekinah is a perfect fit for Adam,” Patti says in her confessional after Shekinah’s intro. “She grew up in the Amish country — which, um, you can’t get more wholesome than that! The other thing is she’s drop dead smokin’ gorgeous. You don’t get better looking than Shekinah.”
It’s hard to argue with Patti on that point! Shekinah was already a practicing aesthetician when she appeared on The Millionaire Matchmaker, but she hadn’t yet started using as many fillers and injectables on her face.
At the top of this article are side-by-side photos of Shekinah from her appearance on The Millionaire Matchmaker and her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Here are some more photos of Shekinah from TMM:
Shekinah Garner and Adam Gaynor
Just like Patti, Adam seems smitten by Shekinah’s appearance and her back story. The two really hit it off at the dating mixer, and Adam would end up choosing Shekinah as one of his two initial dates.
On the first date, Adam took Shekinah to a craft place so that the two of them could make something for Shekinah’s daughter, Sofie, who was five years old at the time.
Adam was later forced to choose between his two finalist dates, and he chose Shekinah. During the couple’s romantic dinner, they seemed to have a pretty good chemistry, and Adam genuinely appeared to be interested in pursuing a relationship with Shekinah.
At the end of the episode there were two updates on the couple. “Shekinah and Adam are dating exclusively and continue to make music together,” reads the first update. “Adam is looking forward to meeting Shekinah’s daughter,” the second update adds.
Shekinah met her boyfriend on Millionaire Matchmaker
It’s unclear how long Shekinah and Adam dated, but it wasn’t long before she had moved on with another man… from the show!
Shekinah dated a man named Rick Silver, who was on the same episode of The Millionaire Matchmaker as Shekinah, except he was competing for the attention of female millionaire, and Olympic speed skater, Allison Baver.
Here’s a photo of Shekinah and Rick together that was posted by the Instagram account @TheWayWeMet, along with the story of how the two met on the set of The Millionaire Matchmaker:
I met my boyfriend Rick on the set of Millionaire Matchmaker. We were both cast to be on the show but were in separate groups because there was one male millionaire and one female millionaire looking for love. The male millionaire ended up choosing me for his master date, but I didn’t feel a romantic connection with him at all.
Long story short, Rick ended up contacting me after the show, and three years later he is still the man who makes me feel like a million bucks!
“Awww I love our story!!” Shekinah wrote in the comments. “Thanks for sharing it!!💖”
Here’s a photo of Rick and Shekinah along with… Katy Perry and Riff Raff?!
To find out how many on-screen Instagram moments Shekinah and Sarper share before they inevitably dcecide to split up and she returns to the US, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
