“Baby Jessica” arrested for domestic violence



In 1987, the world watched as 18-month-old Jessica McClure fell into a narrow well in Midland County. For nearly 60 hours, rescuers worked around the clock, capturing the attention, and hearts, of millions across the country.

She became forever known as “Baby Jessica,” a symbol of hope, survival, and collective human compassion.

Nearly four decades later, that same name has reappeared in headlines, but under very different circumstances.

Jessica McClure Morales, now 40, was arrested following a reported domestic disturbance at her home in Midland County, Texas. Authorities responded to the situation late Saturday night, ultimately charging her with assault related to family violence.