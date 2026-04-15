Kanye West Accused of Punching Man Unconscious at Chateau Marmont

Kanye West (Ye) is facing new legal trouble after a lawsuit accused him of violently assaulting a man at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, the alleged incident took place in April 2024 but has now escalated into a civil lawsuit filed in 2026.

The unidentified plaintiff,listed as “John Doe,”claims West approached him without warning while he was seated at a table inside the hotel. The lawsuit alleges that West suddenly punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to hit his head and lose consciousness. The complaint further claims that West continued striking the man even after he was unconscious.

The plaintiff is suing for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking unspecified damages.

The lawsuit also alleges that West later accused the man of behaving inappropriately toward a woman in his group, claims the plaintiff says are false and damaging to his reputation.

This ties back to earlier reports from 2024, when West suggested he confronted someone who had allegedly acted inappropriately toward his wife, Bianca Censori. However, those claims were disputed at the time, with some sources suggesting the incident may have been a misunderstanding or that the wrong person was targeted.

The plaintiff alleges the incident caused serious physical injuries, emotional distress, and damage to his professional reputation.

As of now, West has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

This comes as Kanye West is facing several high-profile bans and restrictions across different countries and events. He has recently been banned or blocked from entering countries like the United Kingdom and Australia, with France attempting to stop his performances. These actions stem from ongoing backlash to his antisemitic statements and controversial behavior, which officials say could threaten public safety or incite unrest. As a result, events like the Wireless Festival were canceled due to both his entry bans and mounting public and sponsor pressure.

The most definitive actions came from United Kingdom, which denied him entry in 2026 over prior antisemitic remarks, and Australia, which had already blocked his visa in 2025 for similar reasons. In France, officials have not issued a nationwide ban but have actively attempted to stop a planned performance in Marseille, making his status there uncertain. These restrictions have also impacted live events: most notably, the Wireless Festival in the UK was canceled after he was set to headline, largely due to the entry ban and resulting backlash. Overall, while only a few countries have formally barred him, the broader effect has been a growing number of canceled or threatened performances internationally.