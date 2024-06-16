Two years after the tragic passing of their 7-month-old son Adriell Hassan, Anny Franscisco is expecting her third child with husband Robert Springs.
Robert soft-launched the announcement on his Instagram stories on June 15, 2024. Monsters & Critics snapped screenshots of his posts.
In the story he shared a photo of himself kissing Anny’s pregnant belly on the beach. He seemed to confirm that this is a recent pic in a story thanking Instagram page @90DayFianceUpdate for their congratulations.
How did Anny and Robert meet?
The 90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple met on a cruise in the Dominican Republic and Robert proposed to on the cruise.
Robert already had five children with four other women when they met.
Anny and Robert married in 2019 and had their baby girl Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. They welcome Adriel Hassan in September 2021.
This new baby will be Robert’s eighth child.
How did Anny and Robert’s son Adriel die?
At just 7 months old, Adriel Hassan passed away from a heart condition April 20, 2022. It’s been just under 2 years since his death.
Anny wrote this heart-wrenching announcement of his death: “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”