UNEXPECTED Lilly's husband Lawrence Bishop wins 3rd MMA bout EASILY

Asa Hawks

TLC Unexpected dad Lawrence Bishop MMA fighter

Congratulations are in order for Unexpected mom Lilly Bennett’s husband Lawrence Bishop as he won his most recent MMA bout in under 80 seconds.

Lawrence fought Ronald “Death Punch” Battle as part of Beach Brawl Volume 3 in Patchogue, New York on Saturday. Actually, the fight was close to not happening due to issues with Lawrence’s opponent being over the weight limit.

“His opponent came in 20 pounds overweight” Lilly revealed in a TikTok video partially recorded on the morning of the fight. She said they were supposed to fight at 185, but Ronald was 205 at weigh-in.

Lilly says Lawrence was at 185, but the duo agreed to meet in the middle. If Ronald could get down to 195, the fight was on.

It seems Ronald made weight, but he likely regrets it.

Lawrence and Ronald got tied up almost immediately and fell to the mat. Lawrence was in a dominant position and eventually was able to land a flurry of punches that caused the ref to immediately end the fight.

Below is a clip of the very end of the fight:

“Thank you God for giving me the health and opportunity to showcase my skills,” Lawrence wrote on Instagram after his win.

“Thank you to all my coaches and training partners who helped me throughout this camp,” he continued. “Thank you to my beautiful wife for supporting me and pushing me to reach my full potential. Thank you to @flexfightseries for putting on an amazing show as always.” Lawrence conclude with the #backsoon and #mma hash tags.

Lilly chimed in with her support in the comments. “I’m so proud of you my love,” she wrote before adding: “I love you tons & tons 👏❤️.”

Lawrence’s opponent also wrote a comment offering up his congratulations:

@gloxks congrats to you an ima give you your 💐 man that’s the first time anyone has ever stopped quickly me in the first round without being badly hurt period…you’re built very different brother an at the end it of all it all love man ..before our fight i enjoyed hanging out With you an watching the other fights before it was our turn… we are real warriors an it’s real talent to be turn on and off our killer primal feature in the cage an still remember we still friends ..but keep doing your things an keep climbing to the top brother💯

Lilly continued her praise with her own Instagram post. “So proud of my hubby @gloxks, and so happy this fight was only 1:19!” she wrote. “As much as I love supporting him, truth be told him fighting gives me MAJOR anxiety! 🫠 But overall, this fight was great & we had a ball celebrating after 🎉 Congratulations my love @gloxks.”

Below is Lawrence’s Instagram gallery, which includes a photo from the brief bout, as well as images from the weigh-in:

Lawrence’s win over the weekend lifts his overall record to 2-1-0. After winning his debut in June of last year, Lawrence lost a split decision to Luis Sanchez in February of this year.

Congratulations again to Lawrence! We will conclude with a post-bout interview in which Lawrence doesn’t seem tired — and he actually says he’s ready to fight again.

WARNING – Lawrence does drop a few f-bombs.

